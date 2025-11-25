EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Murphy's 'Howard Hughes-Style Germaphobia' Was 'Totally Whitewashed From New Documentary on His Life and Career' — 'He's Not Normal!'

Murphy's ex, Mel B, 50, has also lifted the curtain on some of Murphy's private habits, describing the immaculate mansion he kept during their brief relationship in 2006, which resulted in them having the child Angel, 18, who recently came out as trans.

She said: "His bathroom is perfect and he lives in a paradise home. He doesn't like surprises, he doesn't like disorder; all those seemingly mad, impromptu comedy performances are carefully constructed. There was something about Eddie's house that was like a gilded cage… he was an anxious germaphobe… a total germ freak."

She also recalled Murphy hated when she dismissed his staff and asked him to cook because he "barely knew how to use" his cooker.

"You had to learn Eddie's rules… what nights we could spend with his friends, when to cook, and when we could watch TV," she said. Spice Girls singer Mel added, "I had to brainstorm film choices with his friend because I saw it as a test."