Dwayne Johnson Cancer Shock: Former Wrestler Reveals 'Painful' Lump He Kept Secret from Wife

And the Jumanji star immediately had it checked out by doctors.

He explained: "By the way, I'm fine. But I didn't know that then, and the thing was really painful."

Johnson told Esquire why he kept his health concern on the down-low, not even telling his wife and partner of nearly two decades, Lauren Hashian.

"I didn't want to worry her before I knew if it was anything to even worry about," he recalled.

Johnson said he later visited his doctor for an examination and was told the lump could be a case of epididymitis, which is an inflammation of the coiled tube at the back of the testicle, or epididymis, that carries sperm.