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Home > News > Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson Cancer Shock: Former Wrestler Reveals 'Painful' Lump He Kept Secret from Wife

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Source: MEGA

Dwayne Johnson reveals he kept a cancer scare secret from his wife after discovering a lump on his testicles while in the shower.

June 11 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Dwayne Johnson has opened up about a recent cancer scare, admitting he kept it secret from his own wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former wrestler, 54, discovered a lump on his testicles while taking a shower.

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"I Didn't Want To Worry Her'

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picture of Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian
Source: MEGA

The iconic wrestler explained why he didn't tell wife, Lauren Hashian, about his cancer scare.

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And the Jumanji star immediately had it checked out by doctors.

He explained: "By the way, I'm fine. But I didn't know that then, and the thing was really painful."

Johnson told Esquire why he kept his health concern on the down-low, not even telling his wife and partner of nearly two decades, Lauren Hashian.

"I didn't want to worry her before I knew if it was anything to even worry about," he recalled.

Johnson said he later visited his doctor for an examination and was told the lump could be a case of epididymitis, which is an inflammation of the coiled tube at the back of the testicle, or epididymis, that carries sperm.

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Docs Requested Immediate Ultrasound

picture of Dwayne Johnson
Source: MEGA

Johnson had to get the lump checked out as quickly as possible.

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But the doctor also acknowledged that it could be a symptom of testicular cancer. The actor was instructed to get an ultrasound immediately after wrapping his Jumanji event.

"So, I had to live with that for those 24 hours, not knowing," Johnson recalled, later adding that he's "OK" now. "And I had to be on all day, joking around, making speeches."

Last June, the Fast and Furious star shared how he had struggled with digestive tract issues "for years."

While on The Mark Hyman Show, he said: "That was at the beginning of 2024, and I was just getting ready to launch into what would become a nine-month workload for me – nonstop work.

"And I was thinking, 'How am I going to get through this with my gut issues? I'm not digesting properly.'"

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picture of Dwayne Johnson
Source: MEGA

Johnson opened up about discussing politics in interviews.

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Elsewhere in his Esquire interview, the former WWE star also opened up about politics, having told Fox News in 2024 that he regretted endorsing Joe Biden for president in 2020 because it caused division amongst his fans.

He said, "My goal is to bring this country together. I believe in that.

"There will be no endorsement. At this level of influence, I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box."

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picture of Dwayne Johnson
Source: MEGA

The star says he's learned 'to keep my politics to myself.'

Johnson expanded on his newfound aversion to political talk in his latest interview, adding: "What I have learned through experience is that I need to keep – need, not want – the main thing.

"And the main thing for me, the thing that in the morning I swing my legs out of bed, and I run towards, is creating. It's art. It's storytelling. I've learned I'm going to keep my politics to myself. There are moments when, hey, there's nothing we can't talk about.

"If I'm wrong, I'll tell you I'm wrong. Or if I feel like I got a leg up and this is the right way to go, I’ll share it with you. Politics is omnipresent, and it's forever. I don't like it. I hate it at times. I hate the slinging. I hate all the bullsh-t that comes with it."

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