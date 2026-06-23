Girl, 15, 'Who Identified as a Dog' Accused of Stabbing Parents to Death and Attempting to Kill Golden Retriever — Then Sending Disturbing Crime Scene Photos to Pals
June 23 2026, Updated 3:00 p.m. ET
A horrifying crime has gone down in the Netherlands, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as a teenage girl who reportedly identifies as a dog allegedly stabbed her parents to death.
The 15-year-old Dutch teen is also accused of killing her family's golden retriever in the bloody crime, before sending crime scene photos of the carnage to her pals, according to reports.
'There Was Blood Visible and a Knife'
Local outlets have reported the young girl was arrested after her parents, Johan and Mathilda, both 53, were discovered with fatal stab wounds last week. Meanwhile, the dog's condition remains unknown.
Reports have also revealed the girl, who has not been named due to her age, allegedly took snaps of her dead parents and sent them to her classmates via WhatsApp.
According to one student who viewed the disturbing photos, "You could see both of her parents lying on the ground with their eyes open. Her father was lying on the floor, and her mother was on the bed. There was blood visible and a knife." Other classmates claimed the teen had struggled with her identity for years.
She is said to have first identified as a trans man before moving on and identifying as a dog. Students also claimed the teen would crawl around like a dog, barking in the school's hallways.
The Teen Girl's Alleged Odd Behavior Exposed
"She wore a tail, dog ears, and gloves," one classmate claimed. "And sometimes she would make barking sounds." However, students weren't the only ones who apparently noted her behavior; neighbors did as well.
One neighbor told reporters the teen would run through the streets at night and hide in bushes: "She was always strange and kept herself to herself. But seeing her running like that in the dark… it was creepy."
In a statement obtained by local outlet Algemeen Dagblad, relatives of the deceased parents noted, "We hope that everyone understands that we are deeply affected by the tragic events surrounding the passing of Johan and Mathilda from Meerstad.
"But the support and sympathy we have received from many do us good and are heartwarming."
Social Media Rages Over Lack of Help for Teen
While the motive behind the killings has yet to be determined by investigators, bits and pieces of the suspect's alleged behavior have been revealed.
The girl is said to have spent long periods away from school, all while she apparently became more erratic. The shocking crime has already received strong responses from social media users, as one person reacted on X, "Tragic! Therapy for the complete family might have been a better option."
Another noted, "She should have gotten a proper psychiatric treatment. Wonder what led to her disturbance."
"This makes me so angry – a child clearly in need of psychiatric help gets indulged to the point that she snaps, murders her parents, and will face life in prison," a commentator raged.
The teen is reportedly still in custody and has been charged with double murder.