Girl, 15, 'Who Identified as a Dog' Accused of Stabbing Parents to Death and Attempting to Kill Golden Retriever — Then Sending Disturbing Crime Scene Photos to Pals

Local outlets have reported the young girl was arrested after her parents, Johan and Mathilda, both 53, were discovered with fatal stab wounds last week. Meanwhile, the dog's condition remains unknown.

Reports have also revealed the girl, who has not been named due to her age, allegedly took snaps of her dead parents and sent them to her classmates via WhatsApp.

According to one student who viewed the disturbing photos, "You could see both of her parents lying on the ground with their eyes open. Her father was lying on the floor, and her mother was on the bed. There was blood visible and a knife." Other classmates claimed the teen had struggled with her identity for years.

She is said to have first identified as a trans man before moving on and identifying as a dog. Students also claimed the teen would crawl around like a dog, barking in the school's hallways.