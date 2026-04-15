'Part of My Brain Died': 'Dr. Pimple Popper' Sandra Lee Suffered Terrifying Stroke While Filming Lifetime Reality Show Causing Life Changing Damage

Dr. Lee's father, also a dermatologist, urged her to go to the emergency room. She underwent an MRI and learned that she had suffered from an ischemic stroke.

"What essentially happened is I had a part of my brain that died," the reality star explained to People. Following the incident, Dr. Lee paused all filming for two months and went into recovery.

And she’s since been undergoing physical therapy for "very basic things."

She explained: "I don’t like that I don’t have total control of my left hand, or the grip wasn’t as strong. If I feel like I’m not at my best –it's very scary."

The stroke has also changed the sound of her voice.

"I notice it right now that I don’t speak exactly the way I used to," she noted. "You're really embarrassed to speak because you notice it. It is very stressful to open yourself up. Especially as a surgeon, you always want to show yourself coming from an area of strength."