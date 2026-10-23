Donnie Wahlberg's Private Jet Fails to Lift Off and Slams Into a Fence With Eight People Aboard — The Morning After New Kids on the Block Closed Vegas Residency

The multi-hyphenate addressed the ordeal in a video shared on Instagram shortly after, assuring fans he was doing just fine.

"We were taking off and didn’t get up in the air and ran out of runway," he explained. "I'm just going to tell you these pilots saved our lives. And God covered us..."

The actor noted, "We just finished praying, and I looked out the window and said, 'We are not getting up in the air today.' But we're safe and thankful, and all is well."