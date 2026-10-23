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Home > News > Donnie Wahlberg

Donnie Wahlberg's Private Jet Fails to Lift Off and Slams Into a Fence With Eight People Aboard — The Morning After New Kids on the Block Closed Vegas Residency

Photo of Donnie Wahlberg
Source: MEGA

Donnie Wahlberg's private jet skidded off a runway during takeoff.

Oct. 23 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Donnie Wahlberg had a frightening experience on a private jet while leaving Las Vegas over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The plane, a Dassault Falcon 50 bound for Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada, skidded off the runway after the pilot aborted the takeoff. There were eight passengers onboard at the time, including Wahlberg.

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Donnie Wahlberg Plane Incident

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Image of Donnie Wahlberg's private jet slammed into a fence after skidding off the runway this weekend.
Source: MEGA

Wahlberg's private jet slammed into a fence after skidding off the runway.

The multi-hyphenate addressed the ordeal in a video shared on Instagram shortly after, assuring fans he was doing just fine.

"We were taking off and didn’t get up in the air and ran out of runway," he explained. "I'm just going to tell you these pilots saved our lives. And God covered us..."

The actor noted, "We just finished praying, and I looked out the window and said, 'We are not getting up in the air today.' But we're safe and thankful, and all is well."

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Donnie Wahlberg Confirms He's Unharmed

Image of According to Donnie Wahlberg, the pilate managed to avoid any “heavy” airport vehicles or equipment.
Source: MEGA

According to the New Kids on the Block star, the pilate managed to avoid any 'heavy' airport vehicles or equipment.

Wahlberg then confirmed that the airplane ended up running into a nearby fence, but that the pilot managed to avoid any "heavy" airport vehicles or equipment.

In his caption, the performer revealed that he sent the video to family and friends first to let them know he was unharmed.

He said he decided to share it with his supporters after the fact because "so many of you all are my family too."

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Donnie Wahlberg Thanks Emergency Personnel

Image of Donnie Wahlberg says he's thankful to God and emergency personnel after his frightening plane incident.
Source: MEGA

Wahlberg saoid he's thankful to God and emergency personnel after his frightening plane incident.

"It was me and my team/friends on board the aircraft. It was a rather intense few moments," he noted. "Thankful to God, of course, and to our incredible pilots who did an amazing job of keeping us safe and avoiding a serious disaster."

"The airplane did take some lumps – but we did not," he concluded. "Thank you to all the emergency personnel on the ground in Las Vegas! You all were absolutely wonderful."

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News Kids on the Block Close Vegas Residency

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Image of New Kids on the Block closed out their Las Vegas residency on October 17, 2026.
Source: MEGA

New Kids on the Block closed out their Las Vegas residency on October 17, 2026.

When asked about the incident, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it has "no information to share at this time."

The unexpected mishap took place the day after Wahlberg performed with the rest of his group, New Kids on the Block, for the final show of their Las Vegas residency.

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