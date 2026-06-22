EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Brutally Mocked by England Fans in X-Rated World Cup Chants As Hatred Grows Over Prez's 'Moronic' Travel Bans

While FIFA's expanded 48-team World Cup has drawn millions of international visitors to the US, critics have accused Trump's administration of creating barriers for fans from dozens of countries through visa restrictions, enhanced border screening measures and travel bans.

The hated policies have sparked condemnation from human rights groups and football supporters, with some warning they risk overshadowing the spirit of the competition.

Among the most eye-catching chants heard during the opening days of the tournament came from England supporters, who sang about Trump: "He's fat with piles, he's in the Epstein files, Trump the c---, Trump the c---."

One England supporter told us: "The chant has spread very quickly because many fans are furious about what they see as Trump's heavy-handed approach to travel and immigration during a tournament that is supposed to bring people together. It was one of the loudest anti-political chants heard around the grounds."

We can reveal Australian supporters also joined in with their own song, chanting: "Aussie boys are on a bender, Donald Trump is a sex offender."