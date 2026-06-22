EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Brutally Mocked by England Fans in X-Rated World Cup Chants As Hatred Grows Over Prez's 'Moronic' Travel Bans
June 22 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has become the target of crude and hostile chants from England fans about his links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein at the 2026 World Cup as anger grows over the president's controversial travel restrictions, with supporters openly mocking him in stadiums and fan zones across the United States.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 80-year-old president is at the center of political tensions surrounding the tournament he once championed.
World Cup Fans Turn on Trump
While FIFA's expanded 48-team World Cup has drawn millions of international visitors to the US, critics have accused Trump's administration of creating barriers for fans from dozens of countries through visa restrictions, enhanced border screening measures and travel bans.
The hated policies have sparked condemnation from human rights groups and football supporters, with some warning they risk overshadowing the spirit of the competition.
Among the most eye-catching chants heard during the opening days of the tournament came from England supporters, who sang about Trump: "He's fat with piles, he's in the Epstein files, Trump the c---, Trump the c---."
One England supporter told us: "The chant has spread very quickly because many fans are furious about what they see as Trump's heavy-handed approach to travel and immigration during a tournament that is supposed to bring people together. It was one of the loudest anti-political chants heard around the grounds."
We can reveal Australian supporters also joined in with their own song, chanting: "Aussie boys are on a bender, Donald Trump is a sex offender."
Chants Echo Across Stadiums
Another source said: "International fans have brought their own culture and humor to the World Cup, but there's definitely a political edge this year. Trump has become an easy target for supporters who despise his policies."
The backlash comes amid continuing controversy over entry requirements for visitors traveling to the United States.
Critics have argued the restrictions affecting dozens of countries have made it harder for ordinary supporters to attend matches, even where exemptions have been granted for players and official delegations.
One travel agency expert said: "Many fans feel the regulations are excessive and unfair. The concern isn't just about who can enter the country, it's about the message it sends during a global sporting event."
Satire Adds Fuel to Backlash
Political commentary has also appeared away from the terraces.
British satirical magazine Private Eye has marked the start of the tournament with a front-page parody showing Trump holding the World Cup trophy and declaring himself the "winner" of the tournament.
The spoof mocked perceptions of the president's self-promotion and love of make-up and fake tan, comparing him to a trophy it branded "gold, tacky and a symbol of corruption."
Trump is expected to skip the US men's national team's opening match against Paraguay on Friday, June 19, despite having publicly backed the joint US-Mexico-Canada World Cup bid.
Reports have suggested security concerns and the prospect of a hostile reception could be among the reasons for his absence.
Politics Invades the Pitch
The World Cup has opened against a backdrop of wider geopolitical tensions, including debates over immigration policy and international relations.
Critics have questioned FIFA's relationship with Trump, while others have raised concerns over ticket prices and the impact of the expanded tournament format.
One World Cup insider said: "Football has regularly reflected the political mood of the moment. Right now, many visiting supporters see Trump as a symbol of policies they oppose, and they're expressing that through chants and banners. Whether organizers like it or not, politics has become part of the World Cup conversation.
"The anti-Trump songs from the stands have quickly become some of the most talked-about chants of the tournament's opening week.
"They show how football supporters have turned the world's biggest sporting event into a platform for protest as well as celebration."