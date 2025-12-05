EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Plotting to Use Devastating Technique to Exact Brutal Revenge on Madonna' After She Attacked Him for Stamping Out World AIDS Day Tributes

World AIDS Day has been formally recognized by the U.S. government since 1988, and Trump's reversal immediately drew outrage from health advocates.

Insiders now say Trump, 79, is considering using visa rules to complicate Madonna's re-entry to the U.S. if she proceeds with an international tour.

One adviser said the Republican was "fuming" the Material Girl singer had "humiliated" him, and he wants to "send a message her way."

Madonna used her raging social-media posts to warn erasing the day dishonored its millions of victims.

She seethed online: "Today is World AIDS Day. For four decades, this day has been internationally recognized around the world by people from all walks of life, because millions of people's lives have been touched by the HIV crisis."