Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Plotting to Use Devastating Technique to Exact Brutal Revenge on Madonna' After She Attacked Him for Stamping Out World AIDS Day Tributes

Split photos of Madonna and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was left raging following Madonna's attack, insiders claimed.

Dec. 4 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is plotting to use immigration powers against Madonna in what allies describe as a plan for "brutal revenge" after the outspoken hitmaker publicly attacked him for abandoning World AIDS Day, sources close to the president tell RadarOnline.com.

The clash erupted after Madonna, 67, posted a searing series of Instagram messages condemning Trump's directive instructing federal employees not to acknowledge the now-traditional December 1 commemoration.

Trump Orders Silence on World AIDS Day

Split photos of Madonna and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Madonna blasted Trump online for abandoning the long-standing national commemoration.

World AIDS Day has been formally recognized by the U.S. government since 1988, and Trump's reversal immediately drew outrage from health advocates.

Insiders now say Trump, 79, is considering using visa rules to complicate Madonna's re-entry to the U.S. if she proceeds with an international tour.

One adviser said the Republican was "fuming" the Material Girl singer had "humiliated" him, and he wants to "send a message her way."

Madonna used her raging social-media posts to warn erasing the day dishonored its millions of victims.

She seethed online: "Today is World AIDS Day. For four decades, this day has been internationally recognized around the world by people from all walks of life, because millions of people's lives have been touched by the HIV crisis."

Source: @madonna/INSTAGRAM

Madonna furious Instagram posts spread rapidly and ignited outrage across social media.

Madonna's Searing Online Condemnation

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump 'fumed' that she 'humiliated' him and demanded options for retaliation, according to sources..

Madonna continued: "People have lost lovers and husbands and wives and girlfriends and boyfriends and mothers and daughters and children to this deadly disease, of which there is still no cure."

The messages, delivered with characteristic ferocity, spread rapidly across social platforms and provoked fury among Trump loyalists.

A source said the MAGA leader was "incensed" by what he viewed as a personal attack.

The insider added: "Donald feels she crossed a line and wants options on the table to dole out punishment. One idea being floated is slowing or disrupting any future visa filings connected to her touring operation."

Another source familiar with internal discussions said the controversial president believed imposing bureaucratic pressure would be a "perfectly legal" way to retaliate against Madonna without engaging her publicly.

Threat of Visa Interference

Phot of Madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna accused the president of dishonoring millions of people lost to the AIDS crisis.

Madonna, who rose to global prominence during the height of the AIDS crisis, directed some of her strongest language at Trump's decision.

She wrote online: "Donald Trump has announced that World AIDS Day should no longer be acknowledged. It's one thing to order federal agents to refrain from commemorating this day, but to ask the general public to pretend it never happened is ridiculous, it's absurd, it's unthinkable."

In a later Instagram slide, she offered a personal account of loss, saying: "I bet he's never watched his best friend die of AIDS, held their hand, and watched the blood drain from their face as they took their last breath at the age of 23."

According to a source in the music touring industry, the threat of visa interference is causing alarm among international promoters.

The insider added: "If a president signals that he'd like agencies to make things difficult, people pay attention. But no one wants to be caught in the middle."

'He Won't Let This Slide'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

A campaign aide claimed Trump believed the singer tried to embarrass him globally.

Madonna has long linked her advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community to her personal history.

She added in her rant against Trump: "The list of people that I have known and loved and lost to AIDS is pretty long. I'm sure many of you out there can relate."

She closed her message with the vow, "I will continue to honor World AIDS Day," and urged her fans to "honor it with me."

A Trump campaign figure said the president believed Madonna's posts were designed to "embarrass him globally" and is now "weighing a strong response."

They added: "He won't let something like this slide."

