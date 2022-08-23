Donald Trump Jr. Jokes It Would Be Better If His Father Had Nuclear Codes Instead Of Biden

"By the way, for the record, I say that if Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes it would probably be good," Trump Jr. added, as crowds cheered him on. "Our enemies – our enemies – might actually be like, 'Okay, maybe, let's not mess with them,'' he added to the delight of the audience. 'Unlike when they look at Joe Biden then they say, 'You know what? We should attack now.'"