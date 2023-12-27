Donald Trump Mocks Democrat Debbie Dingell for 'Crying Uncontrollably' Over Late Husband's Funeral
Donald Trump mocked Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell this week for “crying almost uncontrollably” over her late husband’s funeral, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come nearly five years after the Michigan lawmaker’s husband, John Dingell, passed away in February 2019, Trump took to Truth Social to mock Congresswoman Dingell.
The ex-president’s insensitive remarks came shortly after the Democratic House Rep. criticized Trump for allegedly inspiring threats against elected officials.
She also slammed Trump for his controversial Christmas post in which he told his political enemies to “rot in h---.”
“And I quite frankly, I’m going to tell you that I think it was one of the most pathetic Christmas greetings I’ve heard when a former president of the United States who wants to return tells people on Christmas Day that they can rot in h---,” Dingell told CNN on Tuesday.
“He is contributing to the divisiveness and division in this country,” she added.
Trump responded shortly after and slammed House Rep. Dingell, the state of Michigan, and “crooked” President Joe Biden.
“Debbie Dingell of Michigan is a LOSER, who is helping Crooked Joe Biden, and his Merry Band of Thugs, to DESTROY our Country,” Trump fumed on Truth Social at almost 9 PM on Tuesday night.
“When I gave, as President, her long serving husband, the absolute highest U.S. honors for his funeral, a really big deal, she called me, crying almost uncontrollably, to say that she couldn’t believe I was willing to do that for a Democrat,” he continued. “She thanked me profusely.”
“Two months later, she was back on the trail ranting and raving about ‘TRUMP,’” the embattled ex-president fumed further. “She ought to focus on how badly the Auto Workers of Michigan, and the USA as a whole, are being treated by CHINA, to which Crooked Joe Biden has given this once great industry away!”
- 'Morning Joe' Hosts Mock Donald Trump Over 'New Low' Christmas Message to 'Crooked' Joe Biden and 'Deranged' Jack Smith
- Donald Trump Slams 'Lowlife' John Kelly for Confirming Reports That Ex-Prez Referred to Dead US Service Members as 'Suckers'
- Trump Questions DeSantis' Sexuality & Peddles Groomer Accusations After Florida Gov. Weighs In On Ex-Prez's Possible Arrest
Meanwhile, this was not the first time that Trump mocked Michigan House Rep. Dingell or her late husband following John Dingell’s passing in February 2019.
During a 2020 campaign rally in Michigan shortly after the late congressman’s death, Trump suggested that John Dingell was “looking up” at the world from h---.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Debbie Dingell, that’s a real beauty,” Trump said at the time.
“Maybe he’s looking up,” the then-president added regarding the late Michigan congressman. “Maybe, but let’s assume he’s looking down.”
Congresswoman Dingell responded shortly after and slammed Trump for “bringing her down” and making her “healing much harder.”
“Mr. President, let’s set politics aside,” she tweeted in December 2019. “My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service.”
“I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love,” Congresswoman Dingell continued. “You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump faced backlash again this Christmas after he penned a startling holiday Truth Social post and attacked “crooked” Joe Biden, “deranged” Jack Smith, and world leaders “both good and bad.”