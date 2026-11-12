EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Bolsters Mar-a-Lago Against Drone Threats'
Nov. 12 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump is ready for war – turning his swanky Mar-a-Lago spread into a fortress amid concerns that Iran could launch a deadly drone attack on his sprawling Florida compound, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At the request of the U.S. Secret Service, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command deployed Humvee-mounted Avenger short-range air defense systems to shoot down potential airborne threats approaching the 20-acre estate in Palm Beach.
Iranian Threats Spark Heightened Security
"Due to security considerations, we cannot provide tactics, techniques and procedural specifics," the military said of the powerful weaponry positioned at various locations in and around Trump's barrier island property, which stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway.
The fortification comes as desperate Iranian mullahs – reeling from U.S. military firepower and brutal economic sanctions – are reportedly threatening to strike American targets in the Middle East and abroad, amid alarming claims that Tehran has unleashed 20,000 sleeper agents inside the United States.
"Iran has substantially increased efforts to target U.S. personnel," states a recently leaked memo to Secretary of State Marco Rubio from Jay Clayton, the director of National Intelligence.
"The lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries."
Iranian Drone Threats Raise Alarm
The high-alert warning appears to have extended to Trump's Florida home, especially after a group linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed to have put a $40 million "Blood Covenant" bounty on the president's head.
Retired Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely told RadarOnline.com an air defense system is crucial because Iranian attackers would likely use drones rather than launch a military-style ground assault on the heavily guarded estate.
"There is huge concern over the use of drones against Mar-a-Lago and other sites because they can be launched from anywhere in the Atlantic Ocean," said Vallely, who notes that some low-flying military-grade unmanned aerial vehicles can travel more than 100 miles.
Pentagon Prepares for Potential Catastrophe
"They can park a boat out in the ocean and just fire drones," he added. "The bigger drone, the bigger the payload, which can do a lot of damage to Mar-a-Lago."
What's more, since Trump took office in 2025, F-16 fighter jets have been scrambled more than 60 times to intercept general aviation aircraft that entered the restricted airspace above Mar-a-Lago, according to NORAD.
Iran is suspected of dispatching sleeper agents to target Trump and his family following America's devastating blitzkrieg that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and severely damaged the nation's nuclear capabilities.
As America begins recalling diplomats from the Middle East, the Pentagon is reportedly preparing military bases across the nation for a potential "doomsday" scenario in which Iran – possibly aided by Russian and Chinese agents – cripples America's power grids, water treatment systems, food supplies and communications networks.
Resident Fears War Is Looming
But one terrified resident told RadarOnline.com the area is starting to look like a war zone.
"There are gunboats in the water, in the intercoastal," said the longtime resident.
"I'm very worried because clearly there are far more threats on the president's life than we are aware of – especially if they are going to be deploying air defense systems and all this military hardware on the property. It feels like we are in a war."
Residents Fear Growing Military Presence
"We don't want to rely on standard civilian municipal infrastructure to run our national defense," said Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell. 'We just simply can't. It's an intolerable risk."
Meanwhile, America and its ally Israel appear to be preparing for a major offensive targeting Iran's missile launchers and radar systems.
"The plans are ready, waiting for Trump's approval, could be after the midterms," a source told CNN.
It is unclear whether the Secret Service plans to further bolster Mar-a-Lago's defenses.