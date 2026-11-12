EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Bolsters Mar-a-Lago Against Drone Threats'

At the request of the U.S. Secret Service, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command deployed Humvee-mounted Avenger short-range air defense systems to shoot down potential airborne threats approaching the 20-acre estate in Palm Beach.

President Donald Trump is ready for war – turning his swanky Mar-a-Lago spread into a fortress amid concerns that Iran could launch a deadly drone attack on his sprawling Florida compound, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Due to security considerations, we cannot provide tactics, techniques and procedural specifics," the military said of the powerful weaponry positioned at various locations in and around Trump's barrier island property, which stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway.

The fortification comes as desperate Iranian mullahs – reeling from U.S. military firepower and brutal economic sanctions – are reportedly threatening to strike American targets in the Middle East and abroad, amid alarming claims that Tehran has unleashed 20,000 sleeper agents inside the United States.

"Iran has substantially increased efforts to target U.S. personnel," states a recently leaked memo to Secretary of State Marco Rubio from Jay Clayton, the director of National Intelligence.

"The lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries."