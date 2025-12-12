Inside Donald Trump Jr's Secret $500K-a-Year Club Featuring $3,000 Glasses of Liquor and Secret Service on Guard... as 'Uninvited Guests Are Blacklisted'

But former employees say there's no need to brush off your dapper club attire, especially if you are not a member or special guest.

"People get blacklisted for showing up, thinking they can get in because they're someone," one person claimed. "They will blacklist prime ministers and ambassadors for showing up uninvited. They really don't care.

"I have seen it – it's an everyday occurrence."

The only thing harder than getting in is getting any souvenirs out. Insiders say Secret Service members stand guard at the entrance and are there 24 hours a day. And what happens in the club, stays in the club.

"We don't have any pictures or videos of the place – staff would be fired on the spot," one mole revealed. "There are hundreds of cameras inside with facial recognition. We would have been escorted within seconds of just taking our phones out."