Inside Donald Trump Jr's Secret $500K-a-Year Club Featuring $3,000 Glasses of Liquor and Secret Service on Guard... as 'Uninvited Guests Are Blacklisted'
Dec. 12 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Tucked away across the street from a Washington D.C. bowling alley, tucked into a former billiard hall behind an unmarked door in a typical, normal residential building, lies one of the most exclusive private clubs in the nation, RadarOnline.com can expose.
Here, Donald Trump Jr. runs his secret and pricey "Executive Branch" club.
Don Jr.'s Secret Society
The president's eldest son teamed up with megadonor Omeed Malik and a bevy of other wealthy investors in April to form the invite-only club.
Entry into the opulence costs a mere $500,000 annually. So far, there are said to be just 50 members and a lengthy waitlist.
But once inside the extravagant club, the Daily Mail reported members enjoy a restaurant, a boardroom, a conference room, and several bars pouring out $3,000 glasses of Japanese Whiskey.
Employees were plucked from all the top hot spots in New York City and Miami, and sources said renowned Palm Beach chef Salvatore Brucculeri crafted a unique menu of American dishes with Mediterranean and Japanese influences.
Once inside, members enjoy private concerts and performances from top names like rapper Busta Rhymes.
Hard to Get In... Harder to Get Out
But former employees say there's no need to brush off your dapper club attire, especially if you are not a member or special guest.
"People get blacklisted for showing up, thinking they can get in because they're someone," one person claimed. "They will blacklist prime ministers and ambassadors for showing up uninvited. They really don't care.
"I have seen it – it's an everyday occurrence."
The only thing harder than getting in is getting any souvenirs out. Insiders say Secret Service members stand guard at the entrance and are there 24 hours a day. And what happens in the club, stays in the club.
"We don't have any pictures or videos of the place – staff would be fired on the spot," one mole revealed. "There are hundreds of cameras inside with facial recognition. We would have been escorted within seconds of just taking our phones out."
Trump Jr. 2028?
While Don Jr. enjoys his private DC retreat now, many MAGA faithful are hoping he will move into a much bigger private club – the White House.
A recent YouGov survey showed a large number of young Americans are getting behind Don Jr.. as the dark-horse Republican candidate for the 2028 presidential election.
The poll revealed Don Jr. has strong support in the 18-to-29 and 30-to-44-year-old demographic ranges.
Over a quarter of Republicans and right-leaning independents under 30 years old pegged Don Jr.. as their "ideal" choice to lead the GOP ticket in 2028. This is a 10-point increase from April.
What's more, 53 percent of voters aged 18 to 29 and 55 percent aged 30 to 44 said they would consider voting for Don Jr. in the next Republican presidential primary.
Don Jr. Thinks It Over
Don Jr. has never held public office, but he has worked as a confidant and advisor to his father and was the honorary chair of Trump's presidential transition team after the 2024 election.
In May, the prospect of Don Jr. running for president came up.
"I don't know, maybe one day, you know – that calling is there," he said at the time. "I think my father has truly changed the Republican Party. I think it’s the America First party now, the MAGA party, however you want to look at it."