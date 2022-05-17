Trump Will NOT Be Called To Testify Before Jan. 6 Congressional Panel, Chair Claims
The House committee in charge of investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is not planning to call former President Donald Trump to testify, according to The Hill.
Committee chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters that the panel wouldn't call on Trump to testify, The Hill reports.
“We’ve looked at talking to a lot of people. We’ve not canceled out anything, but there’s no feeling among the committee to call him as a witness at this point,” Thompson.
“We’re not sure that the evidence that we received can be any more validated with his presence … I think the concern is whether or not he would add any more value with his testimony,” he said in response to whether Trump might lie to the committee.
The committee has eight hearing planned through the month of June that will further its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, according to The Hill.
Five Republican lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, were subpoenaed last week. They had previously declined invitations to appear voluntarily.
Thompson said the decisions on the executive branch are not final, and he added that the committee has been in contact with former Vice President Mike Pence, The Hill reports.
“We’ve been talking to his lawyers trying to engage them and that conversation is still going on,” he said.
Critics have long blamed Trump for inciting the protests-turned-riots and say he didn't act quickly enough to try to stop the insurrection. Hundreds of people were charges with various crimes in connection to the incident, in which some citizens broke into the Capitol chambers.
“We’re still rapidly trying to fill it and with the information we get from our [National Archives] request, from interviews we’re having with various employees of the White House and what have you. So we’re doing our due diligence to fill it in,” Thompson said.