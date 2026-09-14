EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Blasted for 'Inciting Terrorism' Over 'Dangerous' United Ireland Call
Sept. 14 2026, Published 11:51 a.m. ET
Donald Trump is being accused of dangerously inflaming one of Britain's most sensitive constitutional debates after declaring he would "love to see" a united Ireland and suggesting reunification should happen now, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president, 80, made the intervention during a visit to Dublin on Saturday, September 12, while appearing alongside Taoiseach Micheál Martin – breaking with the traditionally cautious approach taken by American leaders and diplomats toward Northern Ireland's constitutional future.
Trump Sparks Fury With Call For Irish Reunification
His remarks triggered an immediate backlash from unionist politicians, while Irish nationalists welcomed renewed international attention on reunification.
Trump said: "Well, I don't want to cause any problems, but I will tell you I'd love to see it unified. I have friends on both sides, great people. They're Irish people. How can they be bad, right?
"I'd love to see it unified. I think it would be a great feather in everybody's cap if that happened. It's going to happen eventually.
"You know what? The way I look at it, it's going to happen eventually. It may as well happen now. We're talking about it and you got the right man over here to get it moving.
"But, yeah, I think it would be a fantastic thing. Now the UK will have something to say about it, obviously. But I think it would be a great thing. I mean, how can it be bad?"
Later, discussing the question at the US ambassador's residence, Trump said: "They're going for the kill at all times, and they ask me a question, 'What do you think about unification of Northern Ireland and Ireland?'
"That was one of the questions. But I actually said it would be, I think, a very cool thing. To be honest with you, I think it would be cool."
Security Fears Over 'Dangerous' Border Comments
The comments are politically sensitive because the 1998 Belfast/Good Friday Agreement established that Northern Ireland's constitutional status can change only through democratic consent.
The UK secretary of state must call a border poll if it appears likely that a majority would support leaving the United Kingdom, while voters in the Republic of Ireland would also have to approve constitutional change.
One Northern Ireland security source said: "The fear now is that language like this can be seized upon by extremists who want to drag Northern Ireland backwards into terrorism.
"When an American president talks as though the constitutional question is already settled, people worry it could embolden those who reject the democratic process. It is very dangerous.
"There is particular concern about rhetoric being twisted into justification for intimidation or violence. Politicians of Trump's stature have to understand the potential consequences of their words. Northern Ireland's future must be determined peacefully through consent – not through threats, silly statements, pressure, or anyone believing violence can accelerate political change."
Unionists Hit Back At US 'Meddling'
DUP leader Gavin Robinson responded: "President Trump knows better than most that elections matter.
"Northern Ireland's constitutional future will be decided by the people of Northern Ireland, not by commentary in London, Dublin or Washington.
"Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom because that is the settled democratic will of its people.
"I am confident NI will continue to choose the UK and the security it offers. As unionists we are not interested in the destruction of our country by joining with the Irish Republic."
Unionist politician and TUV leader Jim Allister added Trump "is not the first US president to meddle in the affairs which don't concern him."
He added: "Northern Ireland is not a p--- in Trump's fallout with the UK. Our constitutional future does not depend on him or any other foreign dignitary."
Nationalists Welcome International Spotlight
The reaction was markedly different among nationalists.
Former SDLP leader Colum Eastwood shared footage of Trump's intervention and wrote: "Always liked him."
And ex-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: "The Good Friday Agreement states that this is a decision for us on the island of Ireland to make on our own – north and south.
"That does not mean that outside opinions and advice cannot be offered. Going back to independence and before, America has always had a special role to play in our national story."
Deputy Premier Simon Harris said Trump's remarks showed "how much the conversation about a unified island is advancing at home and abroad" and urged political parties to approach the question in a "constructive, informed and evidence-based way."