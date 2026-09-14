EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Blasted for 'Inciting Terrorism' Over 'Dangerous' United Ireland Call

The president, 80, made the intervention during a visit to Dublin on Saturday, September 12, while appearing alongside Taoiseach Micheál Martin – breaking with the traditionally cautious approach taken by American leaders and diplomats toward Northern Ireland's constitutional future.

Donald Trump is being accused of dangerously inflaming one of Britain's most sensitive constitutional debates after declaring he would "love to see" a united Ireland and suggesting reunification should happen now, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

His remarks triggered an immediate backlash from unionist politicians, while Irish nationalists welcomed renewed international attention on reunification.

Trump said: "Well, I don't want to cause any problems, but I will tell you I'd love to see it unified. I have friends on both sides, great people. They're Irish people. How can they be bad, right?

"I'd love to see it unified. I think it would be a great feather in everybody's cap if that happened. It's going to happen eventually.

"You know what? The way I look at it, it's going to happen eventually. It may as well happen now. We're talking about it and you got the right man over here to get it moving.

"But, yeah, I think it would be a fantastic thing. Now the UK will have something to say about it, obviously. But I think it would be a great thing. I mean, how can it be bad?"

Later, discussing the question at the US ambassador's residence, Trump said: "They're going for the kill at all times, and they ask me a question, 'What do you think about unification of Northern Ireland and Ireland?'

"That was one of the questions. But I actually said it would be, I think, a very cool thing. To be honest with you, I think it would be cool."