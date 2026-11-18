But the latest competition, which monitored token holdings between September 30 and November 16, attracted just 130 qualifying cryptocurrency wallets holding a combined $8.6million – representing a staggering 94% decline.

The competition offered 185 token holders an opportunity to register, while the leading 29 investors qualified for a special presidential reception and premium dinner seating.

Dutch cryptocurrency entrepreneur Morten Christensen has qualified for all three dinners, securing 26thplace this time with approximately $41,000 in weighted token holdings.

Christensen said: "You can be in a room with the president of the United States, arguably one of the most powerful people in the world. So why would I not go if it cost me almost nothing to go?"

His sister, Gabrielle Felen, also plans to attend after purchasing approximately 2,000 tokens, although she missed the top 120 and the accompanying gift bag.