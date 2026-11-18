EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Fuming' Over Meme Coin Promotion 'Downfall'
Nov. 18 2026, Published 1:21 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing a humiliating collapse in enthusiasm for his cryptocurrency dinner promotions, with the president said to be "fuming" as his once-booming meme coin plunges in value and wealthy investors abandon the competition for exclusive access to him.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 80-year-old US president is preparing to host his third cryptocurrency gala on November 22 at his golf club outside Washington.
Trump Meme Coin Crashes 98% as Contest Fizzles
However, the $TRUMP token has fallen from a 2025 high of more than $74 to approximately 92 cents, while participation in the latest dinner contest has dropped dramatically compared with the inaugural event.
A source told us: "The figures tell a devastating story. What began as an extraordinary opportunity to attract wealthy investors has lost almost all its momentum, and represents a huge downfall in Trump's meme coin promotion. The president has every reason to be furious about how dramatically enthusiasm has evaporated."
The first competition, announced in April 2025, triggered a price surge exceeding 60%, with investors collectively committing $148million for an opportunity Trump advertised as the "most EXCLUSIVE INVITATION in the world."
Winning positions initially required holdings ranging between $59,000 and $18.5million.
94% Drop in Wallets Buying Presidential Access
But the latest competition, which monitored token holdings between September 30 and November 16, attracted just 130 qualifying cryptocurrency wallets holding a combined $8.6million – representing a staggering 94% decline.
The competition offered 185 token holders an opportunity to register, while the leading 29 investors qualified for a special presidential reception and premium dinner seating.
Dutch cryptocurrency entrepreneur Morten Christensen has qualified for all three dinners, securing 26thplace this time with approximately $41,000 in weighted token holdings.
Christensen said: "You can be in a room with the president of the United States, arguably one of the most powerful people in the world. So why would I not go if it cost me almost nothing to go?"
His sister, Gabrielle Felen, also plans to attend after purchasing approximately 2,000 tokens, although she missed the top 120 and the accompanying gift bag.
Investors Lose $5Billion While Trump Family Rakes In Billions
The collapse extends beyond Trump's signature cryptocurrency.
According to expert estimates, outside investors have collectively lost more than $5billion across five major Trump family cryptocurrency-related businesses.
Those losses intensified following the midterm elections, when Democrats defeated Republicans and regained control of both congressional chambers.
Despite investors suffering substantial financial damage, Trump's family has benefited enormously from cryptocurrency ventures.
Financial disclosures indicate the meme coin generated at least $635million for the family, while analysis has calculated earnings of at least $2.3billion across four cryptocurrency operations for the Trumps through April.
Trump's holding in Trump Media & Technology Group is separately valued at approximately $500million.
Senate Probes Loom Over 'O--y of Corruption'
Massachusetts Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren has pledged scrutiny of the Trump clan's cryptocurrency activities after describing the situation as "an o--y of corruption."
Warren, who will oversee investigations through the Senate Banking Committee, identified the businesses as a priority for congressional accountability inquiries.
Government ethics officials have also questioned whether anonymous cryptocurrency holdings could allow foreign investors to purchase presidential access.
Blockchain analysis indicated more than half the 220 wallets participating in the original competition were probably controlled from outside the United States.
The White House has previously denied conflicts of interest when it comes to Trump's crypto interests, citing the trust administered by Trump's children and not the president himself.
The cryptocurrency bubble has raised fears of another financial crash, as speculative investments, inflated valuations and volatile meme coins expose investors to devastating losses.
Critics warn hype surrounding digital assets has outpaced their practical value, leaving ordinary buyers vulnerable when prices collapse and wealthy insiders cash out their profits.