Donald Trump Ready to Turn Over 'Evidence' Against Ex-British Spy to Disprove Claims He Hung With Russian Prostitutes, Enjoyed Explicit Act
Donald Trump said he plans to turn over evidence to prove the allegations made by an ex-British spy in the infamous Steele dossier are fantasy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-president recently sued Orbis Business Intelligence in London. The company was founded by former MI6 officer Christopher Steele.
In the filing, Trump claimed he has suffered emotional distress as a result of the claims in the dossier put together by Steele. As we previously reported, Steele claimed to have spoken to sources who told him Trump hung out with Moscow prostitutes, enjoyed golden showers, and paid bribes to Russian officials.
Steele claimed Trump had been “compromised” by the Russian security service.
Trump’s lawyer said the case was brought over 2 specific claims in the dossier. Trump took issue with the allegations he took part in “sex parties” with the escorts where he performed “perverted sex acts.
The ex-president called the allegations “egregiously inaccurate” and said he wanted the lawsuit to prove he was telling the truth about the matter.
In court, Trump’s lawyer accused Steele’s company of unlawfully processing the politician’s personal date, which has caused him, “serious distress and reputational damage.”
His lawyer told the court, "President Trump begins this case because he seeks a vindication of his legal rights... that the statements in these memoranda are false."
Steele’s company has moved to dismiss the case and denied all allegations of wrongdoing. It said it did not publish the Dossier.
Steele did not release the dossier, but it was leaked to BuzzFeed. The investigation into Trump by Steele was paid for by the Democrats.
Orbis attorney Trump has a “deep and intense animus against” the ex-British spy and that his lawyer’s firm and a “a long history of repeatedly bringing frivolous, meritless and vexatious claims for the purpose of vexing and harassing perceived enemies and others against whom he bears a grudge.”
The case is ongoing.