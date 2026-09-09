EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Accused of Waging War on America's 'Nerdy' Cyclists

Trump's transportation secretary Sean Duffy has also urged lawmakers to restrict future federal funding for lanes that take space from cars.

Cycling advocates say the administration's rhetoric has gone beyond arguments over transportation policy and increasingly portrays riders as an easy cultural target.

They argue the message taps into a stereotype of cyclists as urban, liberal and out of touch with ordinary drivers.

A cycling campaign source exclusively told Radar : "This has moved far beyond a technical argument about where cities put bike lanes. Cyclists have become another character in the culture war – portrayed as nerdy, metropolitan liberals who somehow represent everything the administration dislikes about modern urban America.

"There is a deliberate attempt to turn the person riding a bicycle into a political stereotype. The message is that roads belong to motorists and anyone demanding space for a bike is part of an elite progressive agenda. That is why people in the cycling community increasingly feel they are being singled out.

"The Trump administration would argue this is about putting drivers first, reducing congestion and stopping federal dollars being spent on projects that make journeys slower. Critics see something much broader – an attempt to reverse years of policy that encouraged cities to accommodate cyclists alongside cars.

"What worries campaigners is that this isn't just rhetoric anymore. When funding disappears, projects are frozen and Washington starts talking about removing existing lanes, it has consequences on the ground. For cyclists, the fear is that a joke about nerds on bikes has evolved into actual government policy."