During an appearance on Sirota's Lever Live podcast, Lemon said his willingness to seek the White House depended on whether Democrats could fundamentally change how political campaigns are financed.

"I will say 100% I will run. I don't like begging people for money. I don't like asking people for money," Lemon said.

The 60-year-old explained that he finances his independent journalism without outside investors and does not want to spend a presidential campaign soliciting large contributions from wealthy donors.

Instead, Lemon said he would prefer a system in which ordinary Americans demonstrate their support through smaller donations, allowing candidates to measure public enthusiasm without relying on wealthy contributors.