'I Will 100 Percent Do It': Don Lemon Says He Will Run for President if Democrats 'Take the Money Out of Politics'
Nov. 20 2026, Published 12:10 p.m. ET
Former CNN anchor Don Lemon said he would run for president in 2028 if Democrats successfully overturn the Supreme Court's Citizens United ruling and reduce the influence of money in politics, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The independent journalist made the declaration during a Wednesday, November 18, interview with David Sirota.
Don Lemon Would Run if Campaign Finance Rules Change
During an appearance on Sirota's Lever Live podcast, Lemon said his willingness to seek the White House depended on whether Democrats could fundamentally change how political campaigns are financed.
"I will say 100% I will run. I don't like begging people for money. I don't like asking people for money," Lemon said.
The 60-year-old explained that he finances his independent journalism without outside investors and does not want to spend a presidential campaign soliciting large contributions from wealthy donors.
Instead, Lemon said he would prefer a system in which ordinary Americans demonstrate their support through smaller donations, allowing candidates to measure public enthusiasm without relying on wealthy contributors.
Overturning Citizens United
Lemon's condition centers on the Supreme Court's 2010 decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, which struck down restrictions on independent political spending by corporations and labor unions.
The ruling, combined with subsequent court decisions, helped establish the modern system of super PACs, which can accept unlimited contributions to support or oppose candidates as long as their spending remains independent of campaigns.
Overturning Citizens United would require the Supreme Court to reverse its precedent or a constitutional amendment.
Don Lemon on Running for Prez: 'I Have Seriously Thought About It'
Lemon's latest comments follow plenty of public speculation about his political ambitions.
During a recent episode of The Don Lemon Show, he acknowledged considering a campaign and questioned whether traditional political experience should determine who seeks the presidency.
"I seriously have thought about it because I think obviously I'd be a better president than the one we have in there now," Lemon said at the time.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds to Speculation
Lemon has also begun discussing possible running mates, identifying Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Georgia Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms as potential choices.
He said he would prefer a woman of color as his vice presidential nominee, although he acknowledged that AOC might be more interested in pursuing the presidency herself.
On Thursday, November 19, AOC responded to the speculation, telling the Washington Examiner that she "loves" Lemon but that deciding whether to join his ticket would ultimately be her choice.