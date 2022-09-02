Does CBD Cause 'Stoner Eyes?' — What You Should Know About CBD Oil And Red Eyes

By contrast, there's no data that suggests CBD significantly alters eye appearance. In fact, some research suggests CBD may help reduce red eyes in certain instances. As we mentioned in a previous blog article, some studies suggest CBD might naturally lower blood pressure. By comparison, THC seems to speed up a person's heart rate immediately after use.

Interestingly, many patients use CBD oil to soothe seasonal allergies. In addition to the sniffles, red eyes are a common seasonal complaint. Some people believe CBD's anti-inflammatory properties naturally relieve nasal pressure and may reduce the odds of severe itchy eyes.