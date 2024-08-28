34-Year-Old Marijuana Joint Breaks Cold Case: DNA Links Suspect to 1989 Hit-and-Run Death, Cops Say

Authorities in North Carolina said DNA from a 34-year-old marijuana joint have helped them to identify the suspect in a 1989 hit-and-run death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Dec. 29, 1989, Ruth Buchanan, 52, was crossing the street in a crosswalk in Charlotte when she was struck by a driver who ran a red light, according to The News & Observer. The driver did not stop to render aid.