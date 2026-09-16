EXCLUSIVE: New DNA Technology Identifies Another World Trade Center Victim

The new tool, known as forensic investigative genetic genealogy – FIGG – is a collaboration between New York City's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the NYPD's Investigative Genetic Genealogy Squad.

It combines specialized DNA technologies with genetic research into the victim's family.

FIGG offers new hope in cases where DNA samples have been "tested and retested over time" but haven't resulted in positive IDs, said Dr. Jason Graham, the city's chief medical examiner.

The woman is the first 9/11 victim identified using FIGG, and the first new identification in almost 12 months.

Nearly 1,100 people, about 40 percent of those who died when planes crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center – the largest mass murder in American history – are still unidentified.