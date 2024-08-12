Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

DNA Leads Cops in Calif. to Arrest 55-Year-Old Woman in 37-Year-Old Cold Case of Daughter Discarded in Dumpster

Woman Arrested for 1987 Newborn Murder in California: Police
Source: Riverside Police Department

Thanks to the advancement of DNA technology, Melissa Avila has been arrested for the alleged death of her newborn baby in California 37 years ago, police said.

By:

Aug. 12 2024, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Authorities in California say advancements in DNA testing have helped detectives identify and arrest a woman on suspicion of killing her newborn baby girl almost 37 years ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the Riverside Police Department, an individual rummaging for recyclables found the deceased infant in a plastic bag in a dumpster behind a business in Riverside in October 1987, Front Page Detectives reported.

Article continues below advertisement
Woman Arrested for 1987 Newborn Murder in California: Police
Source: Riverside Police Department

A person rummaging for recyclables found the deceased infant in a plastic bag in a dumpster in Riverside in October 1987, cops said.

The local coroner’s office ruled the newborn’s death a homicide.

Investigators exhausted all leads in the case, and were unable to identify a suspect at the time.

Woman Arrested for 1987 Newborn Murder in California: Police
Source: Riverside Police Department

Despite following up on all the leads at the time, the case went cold for years.

The Riverside Police Department formed a new Homicide Cold Case Unit and the case was reopened in 2020.

Police worked with Othram Labs in hopes of identifying the victim and a suspect in her death.

Article continues below advertisement
Woman Arrested for 1987 Newborn Murder in California: Police
Source: UNSPLASH

A new Homicide Cold Case Unit was formed with the Riverside Police Department and they reopened this case in 2020.

MORE ON:
crime

Scientists at Othram recently developed a comprehensive DNA profile for the newborn, and new leads in the case helped identify potential relatives of the victim.

Melissa Avila, the infant’s now-55-year-old mother, was then identified as the primary suspect in her daughter's death.

Avila was reportedly 19 years old when the infant died.

Authorities said they do not believe the father was involved in the death.

Article continues below advertisement
Woman Arrested for 1987 Newborn Murder in California: Police
Source: Riverside Police Department

Thanks to advances in DNA technology, authorities said they were able to identify the child and her mother, leading to the arrest of Avila.

Police were able to locate Avila in Shelby, North Carolina, with the help of U.S. Marshals. She was extradited back to Riverside County and charged with first-degree murder on Aug. 5.

She was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility and was being held on a $1.1million bond.

In a statement, Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said: "Thanks to the persistent efforts of our investigators and partners, this victim now has an identity, bringing resolution to the case. We will remain dedicated to seeking justice for homicide victims and ensuring their families find closure."

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.