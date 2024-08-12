DNA Leads Cops in Calif. to Arrest 55-Year-Old Woman in 37-Year-Old Cold Case of Daughter Discarded in Dumpster
Authorities in California say advancements in DNA testing have helped detectives identify and arrest a woman on suspicion of killing her newborn baby girl almost 37 years ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the Riverside Police Department, an individual rummaging for recyclables found the deceased infant in a plastic bag in a dumpster behind a business in Riverside in October 1987, Front Page Detectives reported.
The local coroner’s office ruled the newborn’s death a homicide.
Investigators exhausted all leads in the case, and were unable to identify a suspect at the time.
The Riverside Police Department formed a new Homicide Cold Case Unit and the case was reopened in 2020.
Police worked with Othram Labs in hopes of identifying the victim and a suspect in her death.
Scientists at Othram recently developed a comprehensive DNA profile for the newborn, and new leads in the case helped identify potential relatives of the victim.
Melissa Avila, the infant’s now-55-year-old mother, was then identified as the primary suspect in her daughter's death.
Avila was reportedly 19 years old when the infant died.
Authorities said they do not believe the father was involved in the death.
Police were able to locate Avila in Shelby, North Carolina, with the help of U.S. Marshals. She was extradited back to Riverside County and charged with first-degree murder on Aug. 5.
She was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility and was being held on a $1.1million bond.
In a statement, Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said: "Thanks to the persistent efforts of our investigators and partners, this victim now has an identity, bringing resolution to the case. We will remain dedicated to seeking justice for homicide victims and ensuring their families find closure."
