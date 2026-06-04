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A Little Boy With a Big Dream! Heroic Teen Battling Cancer DJ Daniel Releasing Inspiring Children's Illustration Book

DJ Daniel has undergone over a dozen brain surgeries and fought countless battles.
Source: NBC News/YouTube

DJ Daniel has undergone over a dozen brain surgeries and fought countless battles.

June 4 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

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Devarjaye 'DJ' Daniel is a little boy with a big dream.

Back in 2018, doctors told the Texas native he had just months to live after a devastating diagnosis of brain and spinal cancer. Within the last few years, he's undergone over a dozen brain surgeries and fought countless battles, but he continues to defy the odds – while also making a difference in the world.

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DJ wanted to become a police officer after his family went through a devastating hurricane.
Source: NBC News/YouTube

DJ wanted to become a police officer after his family went through a devastating hurricane.

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After the young boy learned how police helped his family during a devastating hurricane, he knew what he wanted to be when he grew up – a police officer.

Unfortunately, DJ's life took a turn following the cancer diagnosis, but he bravely continued his battle against the disease.

His courageous story about being determined to keep fighting quickly spread across the country, and police officers proudly started welcoming him as a member of their team.

DJ has since been deputized thousands of times all over the world – including in Texas, Florida, Missouri, Israel, Turkey and elsewhere.

  • In March 2025, DJ and his incredibly proud father, Theodis Daniel, were surprised when President Donald Trump announced the teen had been named an honorary Secret Service agent.

    • As the father held his young son up for the crowd to see, the teen proudly flashed his new certificate and was met with a round of applause – proving once again, anything is possible.

    DJ wanted to continue to spread that message and is releasing a children's illustrated book, Special Agent DJ, in September 2026 alongside author Jarred Weisfeld.

    The book is described as "an inspiring story about courage, kindness, and the police officers who help communities every day."

    It is being published by Evan and Nathan Publishing and distributed by Simon and Schuster.

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