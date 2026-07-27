EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Disney Danger Grows — How Teen's Plunge From Ride Follows String of Deaths at 'Happiest Place on Earth'

In the latest terrifying incident, a 13-year-old boy plunged down a 50-foot drop when he climbed out of a log flume on the water ride Tiana's Bayou Adventure on June 21 at Disneyland in California.

Miraculously, he didn't suffer any critical injuries and was treated and released at a hospital.

But a RadarOnline.com investigation has discovered tragedies at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., and Disneyland in Anaheim aren't all that extraordinary.

A staggering 68 people have died at Disney World since the park opened in 1971, said sources, and 32 people have perished at Disneyland since company officials christened the first ride there in 1955.

"Disney will go to great lengths to keep this a secret," said an insider. "The last thing they want is people thinking the parks are dangerous or associated, in some way, with death."

Over the history of both parks, people have perished in all manner of macabre ways.