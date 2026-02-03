Disney Is Bringing Vertical Video Everywhere — What That Means for TikTok and Instagram

Disney has announced plans to bring vertical videos to its platforms, including Disney+. This is similar to the short videos that people scroll through on TikTok and Instagram. This move matters because more people now watch content on their phones instead of TVs. TikTok and Instagram were the first platforms to make vertical video popular. Their success showed that short, full-screen videos grab attention fast. Disney is following a trend that TikTok and Instagram helped create.

Article continues below advertisement

What Disney Announced About Vertical Video

Disney shared its new plan in early 2026 during a tech event called CES. The company said it will add short, vertical videos to the Disney+ app later this year. These videos will appear in a scrollable feed, similar to how videos appear on TikTok or Instagram Reels. Disney calls this content “microcontent.” The videos will include short clips from sports, news, shows, and movies. Viewers may see highlights, trailers, behind-the-scenes moments, and other quick videos. The feed will update often so users have something new to watch every day. Disney knows that Gen Z and Gen Alpha prefer fast, short videos instead of long episodes on mobile. Hence, with vertical video Disney is trying to match how people already watch content today.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Vertical Video Has Dominated Social Media

The “scroll and watch” style vertical video keeps users coming back again and again. TikTok users in the US will spend about 52 minutes per day on TikTok in 2025. Meta has said Reels plays exceed 200 billion per day across Facebook and Instagram. In 2025, TikTok and Luminate released a Music Impact report stating that 84% of songs that entered the Billboard Global 200 in 2024 first went viral on TikTok. Connie Francis’ 1962 song became TikTok’s Top Global Song of 2025, used in over 28 million TikTok videos. It is a clear example of how TikTok views can amplify content.

Article continues below advertisement

How TikTok and Instagram Were Built for Vertical Video

TikTok was made for vertical video from the beginning. They noticed that people liked videos that were short, fun, and easy to make, so they focused on short videos with music. TikTok’s biggest win was its full-screen vertical feed. You open the app and videos start right away. You just swipe up to see the next one. It helps new creators get discovered, because TikTok shows videos to people who might like them. Instagram saw TikTok’s success and launched Reels in 2020 to compete with TikTok’s short-video boom. Reels helped Instagram keep users watching longer, so Instagram began showing more Reels in feeds and recommendations.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Views Matter More Than Ever for Creators and Brands

Brands like Netflix and Spotify generate huge earned media value from creator campaigns with short-form video reach. Tiktok and Instagram views are a top “awareness” metric that determines how widely a message spreads. It’s not just “big views = viral.” What really matters is viewer behavior (watch time, retention, re-watches, shares). But strong early performance often shows up first as rising views, and that momentum helps content get tested with more people. Platforms treat reach and visibility as core outcomes. Brands often ask creators for: average views per Reel or TikTok

view rate (views vs followers)

engagement rate and shares

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

What Disney’s Move Means for an Already Competitive

Big brands and media companies already post a lot of content on TikTok and Instagram. When Disney starts pushing vertical clips from Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, and other franchises, it adds more “must-watch” content. That creates pressure for creators because: Viewers have more choices than ever

Professionally produced clips compete with creator videos for attention

Creators may need stronger hooks and better storytelling to stand out

Article continues below advertisement

How to Increase Views the Smart Way Using a Trusted Service

As getting views becomes more competitive, creators look for the safest sites to grow. Stormlikes is an established service that helps creators and brands increase their video views in a smart and responsible way. Stormlikes supports both TikTok and Instagram videos. It helps content reach more people, which can lead to better visibility and stronger performance. This is useful for creators who want their videos to get noticed faster. The goal is not to replace good content, but to support it. When used correctly, view growth tools can help strong videos gain the attention they deserve without hurting trust or credibility.

Article continues below advertisement

Quality, Customization, and Policy Compliance

Quality views matter more than fake or bot views and view-boosting strategies. Stormlikes focuses on providing high-quality views that look natural and support real growth. Stormlikes also offers custom packages. These packages are made for different needs, such as: Individual creators

Brands and businesses

Different industries and goals Another important point is safety. Stormlikes follows TikTok’s rules and platform guidelines. This helps creators grow their accounts while reducing the risk of problems or penalties.

Article continues below advertisement

How Creators and Brands Can Compete Strategically

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

As vertical video becomes more popular everywhere, creators and brands need to adjust their content plans. Posting vertical videos often helps accounts stay active and visible on TikTok and Instagram. Timing and first impressions are very important. Posting at the right time and using strong hooks in the first few seconds can help videos get more views. AI tools are also common among creators to automate Reels to improve consistency, timing, and content testing. Many creators also mix organic growth with paid views. Organic growth comes from good content While Paid views help videos reach more people faster. When used carefully, paid views can support visibility without replacing quality content.

Adapt to The Vertical Video Era