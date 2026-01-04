Ex-Disney Child Actor Accuses Universal Studios of Cover-Up and Retaliation After He Reported a 'Suspected Pedophile' at the Park
Former child actor Steven Anthony Lawrence, best known for playing Bernard 'Beans' Aranguren on the Disney Channel series Even Stevens, has accused Universal Studios Hollywood of retaliating against him after he reported what he described as serious safety concerns involving children. RadarOnline.com can report.
Universal Studios
Lawrence made the allegations public in a lengthy post shared on Instagram, claiming his employment with the theme park ended shortly after he raised internal concerns about the alleged presence of a suspected pedophile at the facility.
"I delayed posting this for about a month because I was hoping we could find some sort of amicable solution, because I absolutely loved performing and dancing with all you amazing people," Lawrence wrote.
According to Lawrence, his termination followed complaints made through internal channels. "It is with a heavy heart I have to announce that my time with Universal Studios has ended because my boss and her H.R. representative wants to retaliate for reporting a suspected pedophile around children," he alleged.
'I Will Truly Miss My Job'
The former Disney Channel actor said leaving the job was deeply painful but necessary under the circumstances. "While I will truly miss my job, I cannot be associated with an organization or people that don't care about performer or guest safety while numerous people continue to get hurt," he continued.
Lawrence concluded his post with a warning directed at families and parents. "With what I know, I WILL NEVER ALLOW MY KID TO GO TO UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD," he wrote, adding, "Be safe everyone."
The claims quickly drew attention and support across social media. Among those publicly responding was Lawrence's former co-star Christy Carlson Romano, who commented, "Good for you Steven!"
Ongoing Concern
Other users shared messages expressing concern and solidarity. One commenter wrote, "Oh my gosh. I'm so sad to hear this. I'm proud of you for speaking up and using your voice even if they don't want to hear it. Gotta keep the community safe somehow! I'm sorry to hear that place has been tainted for you and it's genuinely not a safe environment. How disappointing on so many levels."
Another added, "You should do a podcast and expose it all. Don't let them hide!"
A third commenter claimed, "Sadly, my friend was also retaliated against at Universal Studios for reporting harassment against female employees."
Lawrence has not provided physical evidence publicly to support his allegations, and Universal Studios has not responded to the claims.