Ex-Disney Child Actor Accuses Universal Studios of Cover-Up and Retaliation After He Reported a 'Suspected Pedophile' at the Park

Lawrence made the allegations public in a lengthy post shared on Instagram, claiming his employment with the theme park ended shortly after he raised internal concerns about the alleged presence of a suspected pedophile at the facility.

"I delayed posting this for about a month because I was hoping we could find some sort of amicable solution, because I absolutely loved performing and dancing with all you amazing people," Lawrence wrote.

According to Lawrence, his termination followed complaints made through internal channels. "It is with a heavy heart I have to announce that my time with Universal Studios has ended because my boss and her H.R. representative wants to retaliate for reporting a suspected pedophile around children," he alleged.