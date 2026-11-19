A DoorDash driver with a serious back injury has accused a Shaw's supermarket manager in Hooksett, New Hampshire, of humiliating her after she requested assistance lifting heavy groceries.

Lara, who says she has worked for the delivery platform for eight and a half years, alleged that the manager questioned her ability to do her job because she occasionally needs help with heavier items.

The driver shared her experience in a TikTok video, explaining that she generally completes deliveries independently but sometimes requires assistance because of her disability. She said the exchange left her embarrassed and made her feel as though she did not belong in the job.

The video has since attracted attention online, with viewers expressing support for Lara and criticizing the manager's alleged remarks.