Disabled DoorDash Driver Hears 'You’re Not Just A Normal Customer' After Asking For Help At Shaw’s. Then Manager Allegedly Questions Whether She Can Even Do Her Job
Nov. 19 2026, Published 2:29 p.m. ET
A DoorDash driver with a serious back injury has accused a Shaw's supermarket manager in Hooksett, New Hampshire, of humiliating her after she requested assistance lifting heavy groceries.
Lara, who says she has worked for the delivery platform for eight and a half years, alleged that the manager questioned her ability to do her job because she occasionally needs help with heavier items.
The driver shared her experience in a TikTok video, explaining that she generally completes deliveries independently but sometimes requires assistance because of her disability. She said the exchange left her embarrassed and made her feel as though she did not belong in the job.
The video has since attracted attention online, with viewers expressing support for Lara and criticizing the manager's alleged remarks.
DoorDash Driver Explains Why She Needed Help at Shaw's
Lara, who posts under the TikTok handle @larahandyhookercrochet, said her back injury required surgical hardware. She also explained that her driver's license carries a disability designation and that she has a disability parking tag on her vehicle.
According to her account, the incident happened when she collected a grocery order containing a 24-pack of soda and a refill jug for a water dispenser. Because of the weight, she asked a store employee to help load the items into her trunk.
Lara explained that she does not routinely request assistance and usually manages her deliveries without help. She also said she checks with customers beforehand when she expects to need assistance unloading particularly heavy orders.
Shaw's Manager Allegedly Tells Her She Cannot Do Her Job
Lara claimed that a manager approached her during the pickup and objected to her asking employees for help whenever she visited the store. The manager allegedly suggested that staff would not always be available to assist her.
Lara said she responded, "I don't ask for help every time," before questioning whether the manager would have treated her differently if she were shopping for herself.
According to her account, the manager replied, "Yeah, but you're not just a normal customer. You're DoorDashing. And you can't do your job."
The driver said the exchange happened in front of other employees and customers. She took particular issue with the suggestion that needing occasional assistance meant she was incapable of performing her delivery work.
Lara Says the Encounter Left Her Embarrassed
The driver pushed back against the manager's alleged remarks, insisting that she was good at her job. She also revealed that she had been a weightlifter before her back injury.
Lara explained that requesting assistance was already difficult for her, making the alleged confrontation especially upsetting.
"It's so embarrassing that I even have to ask for the help in the first place. But then to be discriminated against as a disabled person?" she said in the video.
She also claimed the manager embarrassed her in front of shoppers and employees, adding that the experience made her question whether she should continue working.
Addressing the supermarket, Lara said, "Shaw's, you better fire this woman." She also expressed disbelief over what she described as discriminatory treatment.
TikTok Users Rally Behind the Disabled Driver
Lara's video prompted supportive reactions, including a comment from someone who recognized her as the driver who had delivered an order to their mother-in-law.
The commenter praised her work, writing that she had "did your job perfectly," while expressing sadness over how the encounter had affected her.
Another local commenter offered Lara a complimentary car wash through a business called Washville. Other viewers discussed contacting the supermarket about the alleged incident.
The discussion also highlights the role flexible delivery work can play for people with disabilities. According to DoorDash, 18% of Dashers surveyed in 2022 reported having a disability or chronic condition. The company also said more than a third of surveyed Dashers with disabilities would not replace their delivery income if flexible independent work were unavailable.
Lara's allegations have not been independently verified. No public response from Shaw's addressing her specific claims was identified in the available reporting.