EXCLUSIVE: Disabled 'American Idol' Alum Pleads Not Guilty After Being Accused of Bedding a Minor — as a Protective Order Was Filed for the Victim

Musician Randy Madden – an American Idol hopeful from season 8 of the reality TV contest – was booked for multiple felonies after being accused of allegedly having sex with a minor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to California court records, Madden, 45 – who performed Livin' on a Prayer by Bon Jovi in his failed bid for Idol fame – was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse, a--- and genital penetration by a foreign object, oral copulation of a person under 18, sending harmful matter, luring and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.