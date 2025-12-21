Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Disabled 'American Idol' Alum Pleads Not Guilty After Being Accused of Bedding a Minor — as a Protective Order Was Filed for the Victim

Source: RANDY MADDEN/FACEBOOK

Dec. 21 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Musician Randy Madden – an American Idol hopeful from season 8 of the reality TV contest – was booked for multiple felonies after being accused of allegedly having sex with a minor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to California court records, Madden, 45 – who performed Livin' on a Prayer by Bon Jovi in his failed bid for Idol fame – was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse, a--- and genital penetration by a foreign object, oral copulation of a person under 18, sending harmful matter, luring and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.

Source: RANDY MADDEN/FACEBOOK

Lawmen said the charges stem from at least one alleged encounter between July and September 2025.

Madden appeared in court via Zoom, pleaded not guilty to all counts, posted $100,000 bail and was released, records show.

Ventura County Sheriff's documents listed Madden's current occupation as "disabled."

Earlier this year, an online fundraiser was posted in Madden's name, claiming he was unable to walk without crutches or a cane after enduring a "horrific motorcycle accident caused by brake failure" in September 2023.

Source: American Idol- FOX

The plea for funds includes gruesome photos of a disfigured leg and entries said to be from Madden, stating he'd undergone seven surgeries and required at least two more.

One update stated: "I've faced obstacles with unemployment and federal aid, and it may take months to receive assistance. Your support can help prevent me from facing financial hardship and keep me from being homeless."

A criminal protective order was filed for Madden's alleged victim.

