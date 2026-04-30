Dinner Lady Vape Review 2026: A Complete Guide

If the 50K was a statement of intent, the Galax 60K is a statement of capability. This is only Dinner Lady's second disposable device, and it's immediately clear they used the intervening time to study what was missing from the high-end disposable market. The answer, it turns out, was control.

The Galax 60K features a rotary power dial that adjusts wattage across a full range from 10W to 30W. This isn't a three-preset gimmick — it's a genuine tuning mechanism that changes how the vapor feels, how intense the flavor profile comes through, and how quickly the battery drains. At lower wattages, the draw is smooth and flavor-forward, ideal for extended casual sessions. At higher settings, the vapor thickens and warms considerably, delivering cloud performance that most disposable users wouldn't expect from a device in this category. The dial itself has a tactile, click-based feel that reinforces the sense that this is a premium product built with intentional design choices.

Paired with the dial is an animated digital display that provides real-time readouts for both battery level and e-liquid volume. On the surface, this sounds like a nice-to-have feature, but practically, it eliminates one of the most frustrating aspects of disposable use — the uncertainty of not knowing whether your device has enough in it to get you through the day. The 26ml e-liquid capacity and 1000mAh rechargeable battery are both scaled to support the 60,000-puff claim without artificially inflating it, and the Type-C fast charging ensures that plugging in for a short period actually makes a meaningful difference.

Inside, a 0.8Ω mesh coil handles vapor production and flavor delivery across the entire wattage range. Mesh coils excel because the expanded surface area creates more even heating and more faithful reproduction of complex flavor profiles. For a Dinner Lady vape specifically, this matters – their formulations are layered and nuanced, and a coil that can't handle the full profile flattens what should be an expressive vaping experience.