EXCLUSIVE: Diane Keaton Back From the Dead! Movie Bosses 'Intent on Resurrecting Late Acting Icon As Hologram, Ghost or AI Avatar' in Upcoming 'Family Stone' Sequel

Diane Keaton is set to give one last performance from beyond the grave in a follow-up to one of her most beloved movies, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Showbiz insiders tell us movie studio executives are pushing to resurrect the late actress as a hologram, ghost or AI avatar for a planned sequel to the 2005 Christmas film The Family Stone.

Sequel Development Underway

Diane Keaton for a 'Family Stone' sequel.

The sequel is being developed by writer-director Thomas Bezucha, 61, who has confirmed he has spent months working on a planned follow-up to the festive ensemble comedy in which Keaton played Sybil Stone, a mother grappling with terminal breast cancer. Keaton died aged 79 on October 11 from a bacterial pneumonia infection, and her loss has cast a long shadow over the project. Bezucha said: "I've been haunted by the loss of Sybil for months now while I worked on it, and so this was a blow on a tender bruise already. Mentally, I've been spending time in that house where I've been missing her for a while already."

Studio's Commercial Hook

Keaton starred as Sybil Stone in the original 2005 Christmas movie.

But while Bezucha has focused on getting over his grief over Keaton's work, multiple sources say studio leaders have seized on her death as an opportunity to craft a major cinematic spectacle by digitally bringing her back for The Family Stone sequel once a script is finished. One senior production insider said: "Studio heads see a huge commercial hook in resurrecting her. "But at the moment it's their idea, not Thomas.' "If he wants the financing, they expect him to play ball, as they came up with the idea as soon as they heard he was working on a follow-up script."

Hologram, Ghost, or AI Avatar

Producers proposed bringing her back as a hologram, ghost or AI avatar.

Another source added the proposal of resurrecting Keaton as a hologram, ghost or even a de-aged AI avatar in the flick has left some creatives queasy. "There's pressure to make Sybil appear in some form in the sequel, whether that's hologram, AI, or a ghostly cameo," our source said. "The feeling is that Thomas will have to support the plan, even if he's not personally pushing for it. "He was possibly thinking of something more tasteful for the follow-up, like the family mourning Sybil's loss by leaving an empty seat for her at the head of the Christmas table and then giving Diane a tribute with a photo as the credits run."

Cast and Director's Vision

The original cast responded positively to the early sequel discussions.