Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Diane Keaton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Diane Keaton Back From the Dead! Movie Bosses 'Intent on Resurrecting Late Acting Icon As Hologram, Ghost or AI Avatar' in Upcoming 'Family Stone' Sequel

Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA; 20th Century Fox

Producers are allegedly planning Diane Keaton's return as an AI avatar in a 'Family Stone' sequel.

Nov. 21 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Diane Keaton is set to give one last performance from beyond the grave in a follow-up to one of her most beloved movies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Showbiz insiders tell us movie studio executives are pushing to resurrect the late actress as a hologram, ghost or AI avatar for a planned sequel to the 2005 Christmas film The Family Stone.

Article continues below advertisement

Sequel Development Underway

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Dianne Keaton
Source: MEGA

Studio executives pushed to resurrect Diane Keaton for a 'Family Stone' sequel.

Article continues below advertisement

The sequel is being developed by writer-director Thomas Bezucha, 61, who has confirmed he has spent months working on a planned follow-up to the festive ensemble comedy in which Keaton played Sybil Stone, a mother grappling with terminal breast cancer.

Keaton died aged 79 on October 11 from a bacterial pneumonia infection, and her loss has cast a long shadow over the project.

Bezucha said: "I've been haunted by the loss of Sybil for months now while I worked on it, and so this was a blow on a tender bruise already.

Mentally, I've been spending time in that house where I've been missing her for a while already."

Article continues below advertisement

Studio's Commercial Hook

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Dianne Keaton and Rachel McAdams
Source: 20th Century Fox

Keaton starred as Sybil Stone in the original 2005 Christmas movie.

Article continues below advertisement

But while Bezucha has focused on getting over his grief over Keaton's work, multiple sources say studio leaders have seized on her death as an opportunity to craft a major cinematic spectacle by digitally bringing her back for The Family Stone sequel once a script is finished.

One senior production insider said: "Studio heads see a huge commercial hook in resurrecting her.

"But at the moment it's their idea, not Thomas.'

"If he wants the financing, they expect him to play ball, as they came up with the idea as soon as they heard he was working on a follow-up script."

Article continues below advertisement

Hologram, Ghost, or AI Avatar

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of 'The Family Stone' cast
Source: 20th Century Fox

Producers proposed bringing her back as a hologram, ghost or AI avata

Article continues below advertisement

Another source added the proposal of resurrecting Keaton as a hologram, ghost or even a de-aged AI avatar in the flick has left some creatives queasy.

"There's pressure to make Sybil appear in some form in the sequel, whether that's hologram, AI, or a ghostly cameo," our source said.

"The feeling is that Thomas will have to support the plan, even if he's not personally pushing for it.

"He was possibly thinking of something more tasteful for the follow-up, like the family mourning Sybil's loss by leaving an empty seat for her at the head of the Christmas table and then giving Diane a tribute with a photo as the credits run."

READ MORE ON Entertainment
'Matlock' scandal deepens as a fired actor's wife condemns his co-star following shocking assault allegations.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Matlock' Scandal Explodes — Fired Actor's Wife Calls His Co-star a 'Disturbing Human' After Shocking Sex Assault Allegations Got Him Escorted Off Set

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Adolf Hitler

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein 'Driven to the Same Rages and Perversions as Hitler' — 'They Both Shared Identical Psychological Torments Over Their Mutant Micro-Penises'

Article continues below advertisement

Cast and Director's Vision

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
The Family Stone
Source: MEGA

The original cast responded positively to the early sequel discussions.

Bezucha said the renewed focus on Keaton makes his responsibility to the cast and story even heavier. He said he wanted to "do a good job by the rest of the cast" with his Stone sequel – and "honor (Keaton) even more."

Those familiar with the sequel discussions say the director is wary of allowing digital wizardry to overshadow the emotional core of the film.

One source added: "Thomas is fiercely protective of the tone of the sequel as he knows how much fans loved the first one. "He's not trying to turn this into a tech showcase. But the studios will keep pushing the resurrection angle because they think audiences will flock to it."

The original film featured Sarah Jessica Parker, Dermot Mulroney, Luke Wilson, Claire Danes, Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Reaser and Craig T. Nelson, who played Sybil's doting husband. Bezucha has said he would only complete a script if the original cast returns.

"I'm not interested in the Brady family reunion without the original Jan," he said.

The original cast's response to his initial outreach is said to have been "unanimously positive," though it's understood no contracts have yet been signed and the film remains un-greenlit.

Keaton is survived by her daughter Dexter, 29, and her son Duke, 24, and it's been reported the movie icon left $5 million in her will to make sure top care is given to her golden retriever dog Reggie.

Keaton's family released a statement after her death saying they were "very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.