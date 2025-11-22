EXCLUSIVE: Diane Keaton Back From the Dead! Movie Bosses 'Intent on Resurrecting Late Acting Icon As Hologram, Ghost or AI Avatar' in Upcoming 'Family Stone' Sequel
Nov. 21 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Diane Keaton is set to give one last performance from beyond the grave in a follow-up to one of her most beloved movies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Showbiz insiders tell us movie studio executives are pushing to resurrect the late actress as a hologram, ghost or AI avatar for a planned sequel to the 2005 Christmas film The Family Stone.
Sequel Development Underway
The sequel is being developed by writer-director Thomas Bezucha, 61, who has confirmed he has spent months working on a planned follow-up to the festive ensemble comedy in which Keaton played Sybil Stone, a mother grappling with terminal breast cancer.
Keaton died aged 79 on October 11 from a bacterial pneumonia infection, and her loss has cast a long shadow over the project.
Bezucha said: "I've been haunted by the loss of Sybil for months now while I worked on it, and so this was a blow on a tender bruise already.
Mentally, I've been spending time in that house where I've been missing her for a while already."
Studio's Commercial Hook
But while Bezucha has focused on getting over his grief over Keaton's work, multiple sources say studio leaders have seized on her death as an opportunity to craft a major cinematic spectacle by digitally bringing her back for The Family Stone sequel once a script is finished.
One senior production insider said: "Studio heads see a huge commercial hook in resurrecting her.
"But at the moment it's their idea, not Thomas.'
"If he wants the financing, they expect him to play ball, as they came up with the idea as soon as they heard he was working on a follow-up script."
Hologram, Ghost, or AI Avatar
Another source added the proposal of resurrecting Keaton as a hologram, ghost or even a de-aged AI avatar in the flick has left some creatives queasy.
"There's pressure to make Sybil appear in some form in the sequel, whether that's hologram, AI, or a ghostly cameo," our source said.
"The feeling is that Thomas will have to support the plan, even if he's not personally pushing for it.
"He was possibly thinking of something more tasteful for the follow-up, like the family mourning Sybil's loss by leaving an empty seat for her at the head of the Christmas table and then giving Diane a tribute with a photo as the credits run."
EXCLUSIVE: 'Matlock' Scandal Explodes — Fired Actor's Wife Calls His Co-star a 'Disturbing Human' After Shocking Sex Assault Allegations Got Him Escorted Off Set
Cast and Director's Vision
Bezucha said the renewed focus on Keaton makes his responsibility to the cast and story even heavier. He said he wanted to "do a good job by the rest of the cast" with his Stone sequel – and "honor (Keaton) even more."
Those familiar with the sequel discussions say the director is wary of allowing digital wizardry to overshadow the emotional core of the film.
One source added: "Thomas is fiercely protective of the tone of the sequel as he knows how much fans loved the first one. "He's not trying to turn this into a tech showcase. But the studios will keep pushing the resurrection angle because they think audiences will flock to it."
The original film featured Sarah Jessica Parker, Dermot Mulroney, Luke Wilson, Claire Danes, Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Reaser and Craig T. Nelson, who played Sybil's doting husband. Bezucha has said he would only complete a script if the original cast returns.
"I'm not interested in the Brady family reunion without the original Jan," he said.
The original cast's response to his initial outreach is said to have been "unanimously positive," though it's understood no contracts have yet been signed and the film remains un-greenlit.
Keaton is survived by her daughter Dexter, 29, and her son Duke, 24, and it's been reported the movie icon left $5 million in her will to make sure top care is given to her golden retriever dog Reggie.
Keaton's family released a statement after her death saying they were "very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane."