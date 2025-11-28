Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Diane Keaton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Diane Keaton's Heartbreaking Confession About Bulimia Resurfaces After Her Death at 79 – 'I Felt Like an Outsider'

diane keaton heartbreaking bulimia confession after death
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton's heartbreaking confession about bulimia resurfaces after her death at 79.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 28 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Even at the height of her fame, the late Diane Keaton refused to play by Hollywood's rules – and insiders recalled a defining moment during a 2014 book tour for her autobiography, when her team told producers not to ask her about her eating disorder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Diane's Past Confessions

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton had a poignant reason behind her hats, scarves and turtlenecks before her shocking death.

Article continues below advertisement

"But Diane had other ideas. She didn't want to be the quirky, hat-wearing Diane everyone expected," an insider said. "She wanted to talk about what really mattered. She quietly asked the producer, 'Can we please talk about this? No one ever lets me.'"

Keaton then spoke with raw honesty about her battle with bulimia.

"People were nice enough," she said, "but I felt like an outsider. I had a problem – it was sick and creepy. Bulimia takes a lot of time out of your day."

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Was 'Brave' While Confessing

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
lori loughlin done ex mossimo giannulli damning texts

EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin 'Done for Good' With Ex Mossimo Giannulli After Finding 'Damning Texts' – Pals Claim Romance Struggles 'Got Worse' After Prison Stints

Keri Russell has slammed Hollywood's obsession with plastic surgery, calling it a weird pressure on women.

EXCLUSIVE: Keri Russell Slams Hollywood's Obsession With Plastic Surgery – 'It's Such a Weird Thing to Be a Woman'

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said Keaton's candid remarks about her eating disorder revealed her true strength and authenticity.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Keaton's candid remarks about her eating disorder revealed her true strength and authenticity.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Sources said this was pure Diane. "She was radiant that day," said an insider.

"Vulnerable, brave and completely herself."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.