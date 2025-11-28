EXCLUSIVE: Diane Keaton's Heartbreaking Confession About Bulimia Resurfaces After Her Death at 79 – 'I Felt Like an Outsider'

"But Diane had other ideas. She didn't want to be the quirky, hat-wearing Diane everyone expected," an insider said. "She wanted to talk about what really mattered. She quietly asked the producer, 'Can we please talk about this? No one ever lets me.'"

Keaton then spoke with raw honesty about her battle with bulimia.

"People were nice enough," she said, "but I felt like an outsider. I had a problem – it was sick and creepy. Bulimia takes a lot of time out of your day."