Diabetes & Tropical Fruits: Are They Good For Diabetics

Food GI is important for people with diabetes trying to keep their blood sugar in the target range because high GI foods can affect blood sugar.

According to the International Tables of Glycemic Index, the glycemic index of soursop and lime is equal to 32, the GI of kiwi is equal to 58, and papaya has a GI of 59. Limes and soursops are considered low-GI fruits, while kiwi and papaya are moderate GI fruits.

Besides, research indicates a link between carbohydrate consumption and blood sugar levels. Too many carbs, in particular, can raise blood glucose levels, so carbs must be consumed in moderation. Despite the moderate GI, papaya has a lower carbs content than the rest of these fruits. It has 10.82g of carbs, while soursop contains 16.84g, kiwi has 14.66g, and lime provides 10.54g per 100g.

Diabetics can eat kiwi and lime without a doubt. Based on nutrition, lime and kiwi consumption doesn't raise blood sugar levels due to their low GI and high fiber content, which slow the digestion process. In contrast, as one serving of papaya contains a decent amount of carbs, be mindful of how much you consume.