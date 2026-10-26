Devin Thompson Faces 42 Charges After Cleveland Home Attack Left Teen Dead: What We Know About the Case

A Cleveland man is facing 42 charges after prosecutors say he entered a home early Oct. 13, fatally stabbed 16-year-old Mitanna Penn and sexually assaulted another 16-year-old victim. Devin Thompson, 29, was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on Oct. 21 in connection with the attack and earlier allegations involving other teenage victims. The superseding indictment combines the new case with charges from a previous indictment. Penn was a 16-year-old boy, not a girl as previously stated in the copy. The other victim, also 16, was hospitalized after the alleged attack. Thompson was arrested by Cleveland police two days after the incident.

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Early Morning Break-In Turned Deadly

Source: Maxim Hopman/Unsplash The break-in happened when both the girls were sleeping inside

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Penn and the other teenager were sleeping at a residence near Loop Drive and Division Avenue in Cleveland at about 5:55 a.m. when Thompson allegedly entered. Prosecutors say Thompson stabbed Penn multiple times before sexually assaulting the other teenager and fleeing the residence. Officers with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department and Cleveland Division of Police, along with Cleveland EMS, responded to the scene. Penn was pronounced dead at the residence, while the other victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The prosecutor's office said the investigation remains ongoing. It has not publicly released additional details about the surviving victim's condition.

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Thompson Was Already Facing Sex Crime Charges

Source: Michael Shtern/Unsplash Devin Thompson was taken into custody two days after the incident

Thompson had an active rape warrant at the time of the Oct. 13 attack, prosecutors said. He had also previously been indicted on charges including rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Before the latest indictment, Thompson pleaded not guilty to 20 counts tied to allegations involving five teenage girls, according to News 5 Cleveland. He remains in custody. The earlier case included allegations dating back several years, and prosecutors have described Thompson as facing charges involving multiple alleged victims. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

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What the 42-Count Indictment Includes

Source: Matt Popovich/Unsplash The indictment against Devin Thompson has 42 counts in total

The Oct. 21 superseding indictment includes two counts of aggravated murder, one count of murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, five counts of rape, one count of kidnapping, and two counts of felonious assault. It also includes 13 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, 13 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, plus single counts of tampering with evidence, menacing by stalking, and aggravated menacing. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley called the case "beyond disturbing and extremely tragic" and said his office would pursue justice for Penn and the other alleged victims.

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Source: Kateryna Hliznitsova/Unsplash Devin Thompson remains in custody after pleading guilty to 20 counts