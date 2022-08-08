Your tip
Southern California Dermatologist Accused Of Poisoning Her Husband

Aug. 8 2022, Published 10:41 a.m. ET

Police in Southern California arrested a dermatologist suspected of poisoning her husband of 10 years over the course of a month, Radar has learned.

On Aug. 4, the spouse of Yue Yu, 45, went to authorities in Irvine and told them he believed she was poisoning him because he had fallen ill, WFLA reported.

The man then provided detectives with video evidence to allegedly back up his claims, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, the man suffered internal injuries, but he is expected to survive.

Yu was being held on $30,000 bail.

Mission Viejo's Providence Mission Hospital, where the suspect sees patients, said they are cooperating with the investigation, according to WFLA.

“The incident is a domestic matter which occurred in Irvine and we want to reassure our community that there has been no impact on our patients,” hospital officials said, according to the Orange County Register.

