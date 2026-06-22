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EXCLUSIVE: Dennis Quaid Trying to Trump Daddy Duties — Actor Says MAGA Leanings Limit His Ability to Fork Out for Child Support

Dennis Quaid has claimed his MAGA views have affected his ability to make child support payments.
Source: MEGA

Dennis Quaid has claimed his MAGA views have affected his ability to make child support payments.

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June 22 2026, Updated 7:00 a.m. ET

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Reagan star Dennis Quaid is angling to end his $13,750 monthly child support payments to ex-wife Kimberly Buffington for their 18-year-old twins – and sources told RadarOnline.com the actor's support of President Donald Trump may be key in making the move.

The Great Balls of Fire! actor, 72, filed a court petition in Los Angeles citing the terms of his and Buffington's 2018 divorce agreement, which specifies such payments would end when kids Thomas and Zoe completed high school.

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Dennis Quaid Ends Financial Support

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Dennis Quaid has petitioned to end child support payments to Kimberly Buffington following the high school graduation of twins Thomas and Zoe.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Dennis Quaid has petitioned to end child support payments to Kimberly Buffington following the high school graduation of twins Thomas and Zoe.

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"Dennis feels like it's more than fair for the financial support to come to an end now that the kids are grown adults and have graduated," an insider explained.

"He's always understood his responsibility, and he loves his kids and will continue to support them emotionally and be there when needed, but he also believes there comes a point where everyone has to stand on their own two feet."

However, the source also said Quaid's "future earning potential" in largely liberal Tinseltown appears to have been negatively impacted by his public enthusiasm for Republican Trump.

Quaid and Buffington, 54, married in 2004, welcomed the twins via surrogate in 2007 and called it quits 11 years later.

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Trump Support Carries Hollywood Cost

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An insider claimed Quaid believes support payments should end now that Thomas and Zoe are adults and have finished high school.
Source: River / MEGA

An insider claimed Quaid believes support payments should end now that Thomas and Zoe are adults and have finished high school.

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It was the third failed union for the Parent Trap actor, who was previously wed to P.J. Soles and Meg Ryan and got hitched in 2020 to current spouse, Laura Savoie, 33.

In February, Quaid joined the president onstage in Texas and gushed: "I love Donald Trump!"

Now, the source said Quaid is "fully aware" his support for Trump has already impacted – and could continue to impact – the kinds of film and TV opportunities that come his way.

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Quaid No Longer Wants ATM Role

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Quaid reportedly believes his support for Donald Trump could affect future film and television opportunities.
Source: MPI34/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Quaid reportedly believes his support for Donald Trump could affect future film and television opportunities.

He understands there may be roles he's no longer considered for because of his political views, and that could affect his future earning potential.

"Combined with the fact that he's getting older, it has only strengthened his belief that it's time to move on from making these payments. From his perspective, he doesn't want to continue feeling like an ATM, especially at a point in life where work opportunities could eventually start slowing down."

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