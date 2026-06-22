EXCLUSIVE: Dennis Quaid Trying to Trump Daddy Duties — Actor Says MAGA Leanings Limit His Ability to Fork Out for Child Support

The Great Balls of Fire! actor, 72, filed a court petition in Los Angeles citing the terms of his and Buffington's 2018 divorce agreement, which specifies such payments would end when kids Thomas and Zoe completed high school.

Reagan star Dennis Quaid is angling to end his $13,750 monthly child support payments to ex-wife Kimberly Buffington for their 18-year-old twins – and sources told RadarOnline.com the actor's support of President Donald Trump may be key in making the move.

Dennis Quaid has petitioned to end child support payments to Kimberly Buffington following the high school graduation of twins Thomas and Zoe.

"Dennis feels like it's more than fair for the financial support to come to an end now that the kids are grown adults and have graduated," an insider explained.

"He's always understood his responsibility, and he loves his kids and will continue to support them emotionally and be there when needed, but he also believes there comes a point where everyone has to stand on their own two feet."

However, the source also said Quaid's "future earning potential" in largely liberal Tinseltown appears to have been negatively impacted by his public enthusiasm for Republican Trump.

Quaid and Buffington, 54, married in 2004, welcomed the twins via surrogate in 2007 and called it quits 11 years later.