Death Scene Photos: Drone Footage Reveals Carnage That Killed ‘Butcher of Tehran’ Ebrahim Raisi in Mountainside Helicopter Fireball Crash
Shocking footage has emerged from the devastating helicopter crash that left Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and several others killed over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a startling development to come after the helicopter carrying President Raisi, 63, and several other Iranian officials crashed in the mountainous northwest of Iran on Sunday, photos from the harrowing death scene have surfaced.
Drone footage shared by Iranian and Turkish news agencies on Monday showed how Raisi’s helicopter smashed apart on landing.
Iran confirmed that the search teams who located the wreckage found “no sign of life” at the crash site early Monday morning, and additional footage later shared by the Iranian Red Crescent showed rescuers carrying the corpses of President Raisi and the other killed officials on covered stretchers.
According to Daily Mail, the rescue teams fought difficult terrain to reach the horror wreckage of Raisi's crashed helicopter in the East Azerbaijan province in the early hours of Monday morning.
President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were on board one of three helicopters traveling over remote mountainous terrain cloaked in heavy fog on Sunday when their aircraft went down.
Also startling were photos that showed President Raisi staring out of the window of the helicopter just hours before the crash.
Turkish authorities released grainy drone footage on Monday morning that showed a fire in the Iranian wilderness. The fire was “suspected to be wreckage of helicopter.”
Meanwhile, the coordinates listed in the released drone footage placed the fireball helicopter crash approximately 12 miles south of the Azerbaijan-Iranian border on the side of a mountain in the Arasbaran Forest.
Iran's Red Crescent confirmed that 73 rescue teams were involved in rescue efforts. Russia, one of Iran’s closest allies, also reportedly sent a 50-man specialist mountain rescue unit to help with the search.
- 'Fast & Furious' Star Vin Diesel Sexual Battery Lawsuit: Judge Sets Trial Date For Actor to Face Off With Ex-Assistant After He Denies Accusations
- 'Turning Into a Recluse': John Travolta Makes Little Effort to Leave the House or Socialize After Wife's Death
- Rocker Jon Bon Jovi Wants '$25 Million' Salary to Replace Katy Perry on 'American Idol'
Several of Iran’s allies, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin, expressed their condolences to Iran following the death of the leader dubbed the “Butcher of Tehran.”
“Raisi was an outstanding politician whose entire life was dedicated to serving his homeland,” the Russian despot wrote in a letter to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday morning.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“As a true friend of Russia, he made an invaluable personal contribution to the development of good-neighbourly relations between our countries,” Putin continued, “and made great efforts to take them to the level of a strategic partnership.”
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei also called for prayers just hours before President Raisi’s helicopter was found and his death confirmed.
“We hope that God the Almighty returns the dear president and his colleagues in full health to the arms of the nation,” Khamenei said on Sunday night.
Mohammad Mokhber, Iran’s vice president, will now assume the role of interim president following Raisi’s passing. A new presidential election is expected to be held within 50 days of Raisi’s death.