Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News

Death Scene Photos: Drone Footage Reveals Carnage That Killed ‘Butcher of Tehran’ Ebrahim Raisi in Mountainside Helicopter Fireball Crash

death scene photos carnage ebrahim raisi mountain helicopter crash
Source: MEGA; IRNA

Shocking footage has emerged from the devastating helicopter crash that left Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed over the weekend.

By:

May 20 2024, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Shocking footage has emerged from the devastating helicopter crash that left Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and several others killed over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a startling development to come after the helicopter carrying President Raisi, 63, and several other Iranian officials crashed in the mountainous northwest of Iran on Sunday, photos from the harrowing death scene have surfaced.

Article continues below advertisement
death scene photos carnage ebrahim raisi mountain helicopter crash
Source: IRNA

Drone footage shared by Iranian and Turkish news agencies on Monday showed how Raisi’s helicopter smashed apart on landing.

Drone footage shared by Iranian and Turkish news agencies on Monday showed how Raisi’s helicopter smashed apart on landing.

Iran confirmed that the search teams who located the wreckage found “no sign of life” at the crash site early Monday morning, and additional footage later shared by the Iranian Red Crescent showed rescuers carrying the corpses of President Raisi and the other killed officials on covered stretchers.

According to Daily Mail, the rescue teams fought difficult terrain to reach the horror wreckage of Raisi's crashed helicopter in the East Azerbaijan province in the early hours of Monday morning.

President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were on board one of three helicopters traveling over remote mountainous terrain cloaked in heavy fog on Sunday when their aircraft went down.

Article continues below advertisement
death scene photos carnage ebrahim raisi mountain helicopter crash
Source: IRNA

Additional footage shared by the Iranian Red Crescent showed rescuers carrying the corpse of President Raisi.

Also startling were photos that showed President Raisi staring out of the window of the helicopter just hours before the crash.

Turkish authorities released grainy drone footage on Monday morning that showed a fire in the Iranian wilderness. The fire was “suspected to be wreckage of helicopter.”

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the coordinates listed in the released drone footage placed the fireball helicopter crash approximately 12 miles south of the Azerbaijan-Iranian border on the side of a mountain in the Arasbaran Forest.

Iran's Red Crescent confirmed that 73 rescue teams were involved in rescue efforts. Russia, one of Iran’s closest allies, also reportedly sent a 50-man specialist mountain rescue unit to help with the search.

MORE ON:
NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
death scene photos carnage ebrahim raisi mountain helicopter crash
Source: IRNA

Also startling were photos that showed President Raisi staring out of the window of the helicopter just hours before the crash.

Several of Iran’s allies, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin, expressed their condolences to Iran following the death of the leader dubbed the “Butcher of Tehran.”

“Raisi was an outstanding politician whose entire life was dedicated to serving his homeland,” the Russian despot wrote in a letter to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday morning.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

“As a true friend of Russia, he made an invaluable personal contribution to the development of good-neighbourly relations between our countries,” Putin continued, “and made great efforts to take them to the level of a strategic partnership.”

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei also called for prayers just hours before President Raisi’s helicopter was found and his death confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement
death scene photos carnage ebrahim raisi mountain helicopter crash
Source: IRNA

Iran's Red Crescent confirmed that 73 rescue teams were involved in rescue efforts.

“We hope that God the Almighty returns the dear president and his colleagues in full health to the arms of the nation,” Khamenei said on Sunday night.

Mohammad Mokhber, Iran’s vice president, will now assume the role of interim president following Raisi’s passing. A new presidential election is expected to be held within 50 days of Raisi’s death.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.