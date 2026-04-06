'Deadliest Catch' Star Todd Meadows' Cause of Death Revealed — After He Fell Overboard While Filming New Season in Tragic Accident

Meadows was working on the Aleutian Lady in February, and Deadliest Catch cameras reportedly captured the tragedy on film. According to his death certificate, the 25-year-old died from "drowning with probable hypothermia" and "submersion of body in cold water."

The Coast Guard's investigation into the tragedy is ongoing, but Meadow's family is adamant that Discovery not air any footage of the incident.

They've also begun exploring their legal options, with plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit. However, the target of that suit is not yet known.

"We don't want to put the blame on anyone, but someone has to take responsibility. We will have justice for Todd," his mother, Angela Meadows, told TMZ.