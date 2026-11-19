The Days of Our Lives star was reportedly crossing a street to pick up food near his home in Studio City, California, on Friday night when he was hit.

He spent the following four-and-a-half days in hospital and had been due to undergo surgery for broken ribs on Wednesday.

However, the actor died unexpectedly that morning before the procedure could take place.

Poindexter, whose career spanned more than four decades, is also known for his role in the 2003 film S.W.A.T. in which he played by-the-book LAPD Captain Tom Fuller, who went head-to-head with Samuel L. Jackson's Hondo.