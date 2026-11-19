'Days Of Our Lives' Star Larry Poindexter Dead: Soap Legend, 66, Dies Days After Being Hit by Car
Nov. 19 2026, Published 8:35 a.m. ET
Soap star Larry Poindexter has passed away days after being hit by a car.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 66, died suddenly in hospital on Wednesday after suffering injuries in the horror collision.
Hit By Car While Crossing The Street
The Days of Our Lives star was reportedly crossing a street to pick up food near his home in Studio City, California, on Friday night when he was hit.
He spent the following four-and-a-half days in hospital and had been due to undergo surgery for broken ribs on Wednesday.
However, the actor died unexpectedly that morning before the procedure could take place.
Poindexter, whose career spanned more than four decades, is also known for his role in the 2003 film S.W.A.T. in which he played by-the-book LAPD Captain Tom Fuller, who went head-to-head with Samuel L. Jackson's Hondo.
Veteran Actor's Career Spanned 4 Decades
He appeared in 30 episodes of Days of Our Lives, playing two different characters, first in 1984 as Ben Welch, and as Father Louis from 2014-2018.
He also did a 23-episode stint on Santa Barbara and 12 episodes of General Hospital, plus made appearances in Friends, Supernatural, Weeds, NCIS and Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Also a musician, Poindexter was lead singer for the alternative country band The High Lonesome in the 1990s. Their album Feel Free To Do So was released in 1995.
He was born in Dallas in 1959 to Tony Award-winning lighting and set designer H R Poindexter and opera singer Sue Ann Erdman.
Big Career Break Alongside Rob Lowe
His first TV credit was for a 1982 episode of A New Day in Eden and then he landed a role in the 1983 TV movie Thursday's Child alongside Rob Lowe.
Larry once discussed how he fell into the role while working as a production assistant.
He wrote on his website: "I had just walked out, and the door flies open and she strides up to me and asks: ''Are you an actor?''
"I say: ''Yes.'' Two weeks later I auditioned for a part in the movie I was a production assistant on — and got it!"
His final role was a guest appearance in season four of Netflix drama The Lincoln Lawyer, which was released earlier this year.
Tributes have poured in following news of his death, with posts on X including: "Larry was one of the kindest and gracious guys around. Talented and affable always.
"I am so devastated to lose him, he was one of the best. So much love to his family.
"We have lost a brilliant light. Flights of angels, sweet prince."
Poindexter is survived by his wife, leading casting director Carol Kritzer, and their two sons.