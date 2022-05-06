David Scheuer, aka ECom Dave, Is the Perfect Example of a Dream Come True

Essentially, many successful individuals are known for their optimism and ability to see opportunities through challenging times. This enables them to rise against all odds to bring their dreams to life. David Scheuer, an e-commerce entrepreneur, is a successful individual and a perfect example of a dream come true.

Popularly known as ECom Dave, David was born in Peru and later moved to the US, aged 11, to seek better opportunities. With a profound passion for success, David found himself already working at 15. He felt a strong urge and responsibility to provide for his family back in Peru as he was the only one in the land of opportunity. This pushed him to work hard and continually look for new opportunities, and that’s how he landed in e-commerce.