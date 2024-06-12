Home > True Crime Missouri Death Row Inmate Last Words Alive Before Execution: 'I've Been Able to Speak the Truth of my Innocence' Source: Handout David Hosier died by lethal injection on June 11. By: Aaron Johnson Jun. 12 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

A Missouri death row inmate David Hosier issued his last words in a statement before he died by lethal injection on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com has learned. Hosier, 69, was convicted of a 2009 double shooting death of Angela Gilpin, whom he had an affair with, and her husband, Rodney Gilpin.

While the 69-year-old maintained his innocence, his spiritual adviser, Rev. Jeff Hood, said he was "accepting his fate, and his faith. I think he feels like he's stood up for himself and gained a lot of dignity in the process." Hosier said he planned to say that he had "been able to speak the truth of my innocence" in a statement released to media outlets.

"I’ve been able to speak the truth of my innocence. I’ve been able to set an example of resistance to lawyers who bully their clients," the statement read. "I’ve been able to reminisce with family and friends new and old. I’ve been able to learn to be the fullest version of me." Hosier was executed by lethal injection at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was pronounced dead at 6:11 PM on Tuesday, June 11, according to Missouri Department of Corrections spokesperson Karen Pojmann.

Prior to his execution, Hosier expressed frustration over how his lawyers presented his clemency position to the governor. In the prison interviews with NBC News, the inmate explained his lawyers focused on his childhood and mental health instead of the circumstances of the case.

In a 19-page clemency petition, Hosier's lawyers highlighted his childhood trauma from the murder of his father — Indiana state trooper Glen Hosier, who died in the line of duty when his son was 16 — as a mitigating factor in his case. "David fell into a lifelong depression, and while at times he seemed to be on the verge of some success, his mental health struggles would ultimately dictate his life's course," the clemency position read.

Hosier's clemency position additionally noted his "record of service" in the Navy and later becoming an EMT and firefighter as an adult. He said he disagreed with the position his lawyers took. "Fifty-three years ago, my dad was killed," Hosier explained. "I told them I didn't want any of that used. It doesn't have anything to do with this case."

