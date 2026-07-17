EXCLUSIVE: David Hasselhoff Has the Last Laugh — 'Baywatch' Beefcake Gets 'Revenge' on Mocking Matthew Broderick
July 17 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Matthew Broderick got guffaws in Broadway's Celebrity Autobiography by reading excerpts from David Hasselhoff's memoir Don't Hassle the Hoff, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But the show, which leveraged tell-alls for laughs, ended its run early after reportedly struggling to sell tickets.
Hasselhoff Gets Last Laugh
"David became the punchline," a source said. "But he's still standing, while the show that mocked him is gone."
A theater insider added: "The irony is delicious. A show built around laughing at celebrities couldn't get enough people to show up."
From Knight Rider to Baywatch, Hasselhoff, 73, has repeatedly outlasted critics and skeptics.
Insiders Say David Hasselhoff Knows Being Memorable Matters More Than Being Cool
"People underestimate David," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
"He understands something most celebrities don't – being memorable is more important than being cool."