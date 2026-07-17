Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > David Hasselhoff
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: David Hasselhoff Has the Last Laugh — 'Baywatch' Beefcake Gets 'Revenge' on Mocking Matthew Broderick

david hasselhoff revenge matthew broderick
Source: MEGA

David Hasselhoff gets 'revenge' on Matthew Broderick after their long-running public feud.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 17 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Matthew Broderick got guffaws in Broadway's Celebrity Autobiography by reading excerpts from David Hasselhoff's memoir Don't Hassle the Hoff, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But the show, which leveraged tell-alls for laughs, ended its run early after reportedly struggling to sell tickets.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hasselhoff Gets Last Laugh

Article continues below advertisement
David Hasselhoff outlasted Broadway's 'Celebrity Autobiography' after the celebrity-mocking show ended its run early.
Source: MEGA

David Hasselhoff outlasted Broadway's 'Celebrity Autobiography' after the celebrity-mocking show ended its run early.

Article continues below advertisement

"David became the punchline," a source said. "But he's still standing, while the show that mocked him is gone."

A theater insider added: "The irony is delicious. A show built around laughing at celebrities couldn't get enough people to show up."

From Knight Rider to Baywatch, Hasselhoff, 73, has repeatedly outlasted critics and skeptics.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders Say David Hasselhoff Knows Being Memorable Matters More Than Being Cool

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
kylie jenner lawsuit ex chef pregnancy loss claims

EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner 'Boss From Hell' Allegations — Full Story of How Former Chef's Lawsuit Claims Abuse Made Her Lose Baby

Anderson Cooper is allegedly ready to leave CNN rather than work under new boss Bari Weiss.

EXCLUSIVE: Anderson Cooper Set to Flee CNN Coop — Veteran Host Tells Pals He Won't Work With New Boss Bari Weiss and is Ready to Walk

Article continues below advertisement
Matthew Broderick drew laughs reading Hasselhoff's memoir 'Don't Hassle the Hoff' in Broadway's 'Celebrity Autobiography.'
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Matthew Broderick drew laughs reading Hasselhoff's memoir 'Don't Hassle the Hoff' in Broadway's 'Celebrity Autobiography.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"People underestimate David," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

"He understands something most celebrities don't – being memorable is more important than being cool."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.