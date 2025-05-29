Data Confirms Record $72bn Revenue for US Gaming Industry

The American Gaming Association (AGA) has confirmed that commercial gaming revenue in the United States soared to a record-breaking $72.04 billion in 2024. The data, released in its 2025 State of the States and Gaming CEO Outlook reports, marks a 7.5% year-on-year increase and the fourth consecutive year of record growth in the sector.

This all-time high reflects the unstoppable rise of online gambling and mobile sports betting, which have firmly cemented their place in the mainstream. With more Americans wagering than ever before, 2024 has set a new standard for the gambling landscape.

