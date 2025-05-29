Data Confirms Record $72bn Revenue for US Gaming Industry
The American Gaming Association (AGA) has confirmed that commercial gaming revenue in the United States soared to a record-breaking $72.04 billion in 2024. The data, released in its 2025 State of the States and Gaming CEO Outlook reports, marks a 7.5% year-on-year increase and the fourth consecutive year of record growth in the sector.
This all-time high reflects the unstoppable rise of online gambling and mobile sports betting, which have firmly cemented their place in the mainstream. With more Americans wagering than ever before, 2024 has set a new standard for the gambling landscape.
A major factor behind this success has been the aggressive use of player incentives. Among the most effective are the best USA no deposit bonus codes, offering new users a chance to play without upfront deposits. These offers continue to draw in first-time players and keep the industry’s momentum strong heading into the next fiscal year.
Growth Driven by iGaming and Mobile Sports Betting
Moreover, the continued rise in revenue has been primarily fueled by the expansion of digital platforms, particularly iGaming and mobile sports betting. Notably, 28 of the 38 states with operational commercial gaming industries reported record annual revenue figures. Two new states, North Carolina and Vermont, joined the market in 2024 through the launch of mobile sports betting, contributing to the sector’s overall growth. In addition to record revenue, the industry generated $15.91 billion in tax revenue for state and local governments, underlining its economic importance at the local level.
Industry Outlook: Optimism Amid Economic Uncertainty
Despite the strong top-line performance, the AGA’s Gaming Conditions Index (GCI) showed a dip in Q1 2025 economic activity compared to the same period the previous year. The GCI, which reflects short-term industry health, suggested a slight contraction early in the year. However, this didn’t dampen long-term confidence across the sector.
Casino executives surveyed for the Gaming CEO Outlook report expressed cautious optimism. Nearly half expect revenue growth to accelerate within the next six to twelve months, and a majority indicated plans for increased capital investment. Casino hotels also reported a steady rise in demand, with event-related requests for proposals (RFPs) exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 0.3%.
Gaming equipment manufacturers echoed this sentiment, citing improved unit sales and a more favorable investment climate. This is the first time manufacturers have expressed a positive business outlook since Q3 of 2023.
Sports Betting Momentum Continues
Sports betting remains a significant growth driver in the commercial gaming space. The AGA reported that Americans placed an estimated $3.1 billion in wagers during March Madness 2025, a 13.8% increase from the previous year. This surge is particularly noteworthy as no new states legalised sports betting between March 2024 and March 2025, indicating deepening engagement in existing markets.
Future Prospects: A Positive Trajectory for US Gaming
In short, the AGA’s latest data demonstrates the US gaming industry’s resilience and adaptability, particularly in a challenging economic environment. With digital expansion, tax contributions, and a steady flow of capital investment, the commercial gaming sector is poised for continued growth, even amid short-term economic fluctuations.