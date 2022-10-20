'I Protected Some People': Danny Masterson's Accuser Admits She Told Police First Sexual Encounter With Actor Was Consensual

The first of Danny Masterson's accusers to testify in his rape trial admitted under oath that she told police her first sexual encounter with the That '70s Show actor was consensual, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During cross-examination on Wednesday, Jane Doe #1 — who has now been identified as Jen B. — claimed she "protected some people" and "didn't tell the whole truth" when she reported the alleged 2003 incident to the Los Angeles Police Department the following year.

Jen grew up in the Church of Scientology but is no longer affiliated with the religious group. Masterson is still a member of the church.