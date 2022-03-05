Daniel Kaluuya's Family And Friends Worry About The Influence His Latest Female Companion Has On The Actor

The celebrity life strategist calling herself Heir Holiness called herself Kaluuya's personal manager in a now-deleted LinkedIn post. This comes after the actor fired his agents and publicists allegedly replacing them with his new female companion.

In social media post attached to the name, Holiness describes herself as the "Head Mistress" of "The International Alma Mater, Blessed University."

