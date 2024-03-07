Ex-Congressional Candidate Endorsed by Donald Trump Arrested on Murder Charges
A failed GOP congressional candidate who was once endorsed by Donald Trump was arrested for murder in Nevada this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Dan Rodimer, a former WWE wrestler and failed 2020 GOP congressional candidate, was allegedly involved in the October 2023 murder of a man inside a Las Vegas hotel room.
According to CBS News, police issued a warrant for Rodimer’s arrest on Wednesday in connection to the October 29 murder of 47-year-old Christopher Tapp.
Tapp, who had previously spent 20 years in prison on murder and rape charges before being released in 2019, was found dead last year inside a room at the Resorts World Las Vegas.
Rodimer’s lawyers said that the former pro wrestler and failed congressional candidate was "voluntarily surrendering to authorities and will post a court ordered bail” shortly after the warrant for his arrest was issued on Wednesday.
"He intends on vigorously contesting the allegations and asks that the presumption of innocence guaranteed all Americans be respected," Rodimer’s lawyers said in a statement.
Police reportedly opened the murder investigation into Rodimer in November 2023 after learning that Tapp was killed following “an altercation” inside his hotel room. The Clark County Coroner's Office also ruled Tapp’s death a homicide because of blunt force trauma to the head.
“Through the course of the suspicious death investigation, detectives have learned Tapp was in an altercation inside a room at the resort before being located and transported to the hospital," the Nevada police said in a statement.
Rodimer’s arrest warrant also revealed that the failed congressional candidate became “upset” after he learned that Tapp had allegedly offered Rodimer’s stepdaughter cocaine.
"If you ever talk to my daughter again, I'll f------ kill you," Rodimer, now 45, reportedly told Tapp shortly before Tapp’s murder, according to a witness. "Immediately after hearing Dan say this to Christopher, [the witness] heard two loud banging noises."
Text messages between Rodimer and his wife, Sarah Rodimer, were also obtained by investigators during their murder investigation.
According to one exchange, Rodimer’s wife was there during the suspected murder and she “tried to take care” of Tapp after Rodimer “ran away.”
"I watched you nearly murder somebody and I had to take your f------ hands off from his neck as he laid there and you ran away and I spent the next two hours trying to take care of him,” Sarah Rodimer wrote.
“Nobody should have to watch their husband murder somebody,” she added.
As RadarOnline.com noted, Trump previously backed Rodimer with his “complete and total endorsement” when Rodimer ran for Congress in Nevada in 2020.
“[Dan Rodimer] will be an incredible Congressman for Nevada!” Trump wrote four years ago. “A former professional wrestler, he will fight for Lower Taxes, Better Education and More Jobs, and he will always support our Brave Law Enforcement. Dan has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”
“Dan Rodimer,” the ex-president added during a 2020 campaign rally. “We’re with you all the way, Dan.”
Rodimer ultimately lost the 2020 Nevada congressional race to Democratic House Rep. Susie Lee.
Rodimer went on to run for Congress again in Texas one year later, and Team Trump was forced to rebuke the former WWE wrestler’s Texas campaign after Rodimer falsely claimed that Trump had once again endorsed his second congressional run.
“Our campaign is the only one that has ever been endorsed by President Trump in this race," Rodimer said in 2021.
"President Trump has NOT yet endorsed a candidate in TX-6,” a Trump spokesperson responded at the time. “This is a very strong pro-Trump district and President Trump is the most powerful endorsement in all of politics, but he has not yet weighed in."
Rodimer received less than 3% of the vote during the 2021 special congressional election in Texas.