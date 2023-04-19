Health Drama: Dame Edna — Australian Comedian Barry Humphries, 89, In Hospital After Hip Surgery Complications
The family of Barry Humphries spoke out this week to announce the Australian comedian had been taken to the hospital to receive treatment for complications arising from a recent hip surgery, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It was first revealed that Humphries, who is best known for his on-stage and television alter egos Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, was rushed to the hospital in “serious condition” early Wednesday morning.
Hours later, the 89-year-old comedian’s family provided Australia's 10 News First a statement confirming that Humphries remains in the hospital as he receives treatment for the recent complications.
"Barry Humphries is currently in hospital receiving treatment for health issues,” the statement read. "Barry would like to thank everybody for the support and good wishes he's received but would like more and more."
"He would also like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at St Vincent's Hospital,” his family added.
Lizzie Spender, Humphries’ 73-year-old wife, also announced that while her comedian husband remains in the hospital he is doing “fine.”
According to Humphries, he first broke his hip and received a hip replacement in late February after falling down inside his Cremorne, New South Wales home.
“It was the most ridiculous thing, like all domestic incidents are,” he explained in March. “I was reaching for a book, my foot got caught on a rug or something, and down I went.”
“I have to get back on my feet,” Humphries continued. “I’m going back on tour later this year. The result of my broken hip means I now have a titanium hip…you can call me ‘Bionic Bazza.’”
“I sit a lot in the show, and there’s a bit of pacing…I don’t think it’s going to be a problem, but I do have to get on with my physio.”
Actor Peter Ford, 78, also recently provided a health update in connection to Humphries’ sudden hip surgery complications.
According to Ford, the Australian comedian is in “serious condition” but being “kept comfortable” while “surrounded by family.”
"Barry won’t give up easily. Barry has something marked on his calendar and that is to say he'll be back on stage before the end of the year,” Ford said.
"Whether that's a realistic goal for Barry, I don't know,” Ford continued, “but either way it's not over until it's over but I am told Barry's health has worsened in the last week."