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Home > True Crime > crime

Death Row Inmate Curtis Wilkie Beasley's Final Words Revealed Before He Was Killed by Lethal Injection

Curtis Wilkie Beasley was executed on September 29.
Source: FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS; UNSPLASH

Curtis Wilkie Beasley was executed on September 29.

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Oct. 1 2026, Updated 1:46 p.m. ET

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The last words of Curtis Wilkie Beasley, who was executed September 29, have been revealed, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 77-year-old, who was sentenced to death for the murder of Carolyn Monfort, was executed by lethal injection. Before the IV was inserted, the warden allowed him to make a final statement.

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Curtis Wilkie Beasley's Final Words

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Beasley was sentenced to death for the murder of Monfort.
Source: FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

Beasley was sentenced to death for the murder of Monfort.

“I want to apologize for all the mistakes I made,” Beasley responded, per NBC.

It is currently unclear whether Monfort or Beasley's family witnessed the execution, as neither has issued a statement on his death.

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Curtis Wilkie Beasley's Crime Explained

Beasley worked under a fake name to avoid getting caught.
Source: UNSPLASH

Beasley worked under a fake name to avoid getting caught.

On August 24, 1995, Jane O’Toole, Monfort's daughter, went to check on her mom as she hadn't heard from her in several days.

Beasley had been staying with Monfort at the time, as he had been working at an apartment complex owned by Neal O'Toole, her son-in-law.

However, when she arrived, Beasley was gone, and she found that her 62-year-old mother had been bludgeoned to death in her laundry room. A bloody hammer in a towel was found near her body.

Monfort's autopsy later revealed that she'd been hit up to 20 times.

Beasley was on the run for around five months. He fled Polk County for Miami, then Alabama, where he was caught living and working under a fake name.

Investigators determined he'd stolen Monfort's car and was still using it when they caught him.

In 1998, Beasley was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to death.

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Failed Bids to Halt Execution

DeSantis signed Beasley's death warrant last month.
Source: UNSPLASH

DeSantis signed Beasley's death warrant last month.

Beasley’s attorneys petitioned Florida's Supreme Court to stop the execution, arguing that Governor Ron DeSantis’ selection of whom he signs the death warrant for was unconstitutional.

Additionally, they pointed out that DeSantis signed the death warrant only a month before the execution. They said that didn’t give attorneys ample time to review Beasley’s case and factors that could prohibit the execution.

Regarding prohibiting factors, the 77-year-old's lawyers cited Beasley’s elderly age and poor health, suggesting that executing him in those circumstances is cruel and unusual punishment.

The Florida Supreme Court ruled against his lawyers.

Beasley’s defense team then petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court, which also declined to stay the execution.

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Florida executed 16 people so far throughout 2026.
Source: UNSPLASH

Florida executed 16 people so far throughout 2026.

Beasley is the 16th person to be put to death in Florida this year, which is more than in any other state.

So far, all of the inmates executed have been men, and seven of them were over the age of 70.

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