'CSI: Vegas' Producers Pampering Marg Helgenberger With On-Set Masseuse & Trainer In Effort To Keep Star From Leaving Like William Petersen

Panicked execs on CSI: Vegas are spoiling Marg Helgenberger rotten to make sure the star doesn’t leave like her costar William Petersen, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The CBS drama premiered in October 2021 and starred Peterson with actress Jorja Fox. The two starred in the original hit series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. The show was renewed for a second season in December 2021 but Petersen and Fox were not involved.