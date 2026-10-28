Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Harris Accuses 'Lurker' Jon Lovitz of Being 'One of the Biggest Pervs' to Visit Famous Mansion

Lovitz got into his initial dust-up with Harris after she shared a moving Instagram video in July expressing her "regret" for marrying Hefner in 2012, when she was 26 and he was 86. The adult magazine titan died five years later at the age of 91.

"I regret being in my mid-20s and thinking that marrying one of the most famous men in the world meant that I finally made it, that I finally mattered or had value," she told followers. "I regret learning to stay quiet when I should have spoken ... I regret that it took me as long as it did to understand what was actually happening."

"I think a lot of people have expected me to stay in the story that was written for me, 'the grateful young wife,' but I'm done living in that story. Yes, I regret it," the Only Say Good Things author continued.

Harris, who married ocean-based adventure entrepreneur James Ward, 42, in April, wrote in the caption, "Telling my truth for my younger self and for anyone who’s ever forgotten their worth trying to fit into someone else’s story."