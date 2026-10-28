Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Harris Accuses 'Lurker' Jon Lovitz of Being 'One of the Biggest Pervs' to Visit Famous Mansion
Oct. 28 2026, Published 7:46 p.m. ET
Crystal Harris ripped into alleged Pla-boy Mansion "lurker" Jon Lovitz, branding the comedian the notorious party palace's "number one customer" and accusing him of shamelessly ogling the women who walked through its doors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While countless Hollywood heavyweights flocked to Hugh Hefner's legendary mansion for its infamous bashes over the years, the late mogul's widow singled out Lovitz for a particularly brutal takedown after he previously blasted her over what he viewed as her lack of gratitude for the lavish lifestyle her marriage afforded her.
Crystal Harris Claims Jon Lovitz Was a 'Lurker'
During a Monday, October 26, appearance on the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast, the former Inside Edition correspondent praised Harris for how she handled Lovitz' criticism, calling him a "jerk."
"He would be up there all the time, and his eyes would go, you know, front to back, all the women that walk through the door," the former pinup shared about how the Saturday Night Live alum would allegedly ogle the beauties at the parties.
Harris continued, "And at the parties, he'd be like the lurker. And I remember him every time, every party."
Crystal Harris Called Jon Lovitz 'One of the Biggest Pervs Out There'
"Jon, you were Pla-boy Mansion's number one customer. You're like one of the biggest pervs there," she noted while directly calling out Lovitz, telling him he needed to "sit down."
The Mr. Box Office star wasn't fazed by Hefner's widow's takedown, telling a reporter, "Any time someone says I'm No. 1, it's a compliment," while leaving a Los Angeles restaurant on Tuesday, October 28.
When quizzed about whether he "lurked around" the Pla-boy Mansion, Lovitz dodged the question and replied, "Hugh Hefner was one of the nicest, most generous people I've ever met and all of his friends know it. That's all I have to say about that."
Crystal Harris Confesses She 'Regretted' Marrying Hugh Hefner
Lovitz got into his initial dust-up with Harris after she shared a moving Instagram video in July expressing her "regret" for marrying Hefner in 2012, when she was 26 and he was 86. The adult magazine titan died five years later at the age of 91.
"I regret being in my mid-20s and thinking that marrying one of the most famous men in the world meant that I finally made it, that I finally mattered or had value," she told followers. "I regret learning to stay quiet when I should have spoken ... I regret that it took me as long as it did to understand what was actually happening."
"I think a lot of people have expected me to stay in the story that was written for me, 'the grateful young wife,' but I'm done living in that story. Yes, I regret it," the Only Say Good Things author continued.
Harris, who married ocean-based adventure entrepreneur James Ward, 42, in April, wrote in the caption, "Telling my truth for my younger self and for anyone who’s ever forgotten their worth trying to fit into someone else’s story."
Jon Lovitz Starts Feud With Crystal Harris With Cutting Remarks About Her Marriage
Lovitz took Harris to task in the comments, demanding to know about her late husband: "Do you regret the house he bought for you to live in after his death? And keeping the money after you sold it?"
The comic, who attended the couple's 2012 wedding, also asked, "And all the times your mother was at the mansion? And do you regret all he did for you? And do you regret leaving him and then coming back to marry him?"
Harris told a publication about Lovitz's comments, "People often reduce my marriage to assumptions about financial benefit, but that overlooks the reality of what I experience."
She added with slight snark about his constant presence at the mansion, "It was still disappointing to see someone who spent time enjoying that environment criticize a woman for speaking honestly about her own life."