Crypto and Online Casino Predictions in 2025 in the USA After Trump’s Inauguration as President
Donald Trump (78) is only the second person to be re-elected president for two non-consecutive terms. However, it looks like that’s not all Trump will be making history on. His pro-crypto stance and history as a casino owner might bring more changes to the US iGaming market than you think.
Trump’s history with the gambling market
Donald Trump is a businessman that has owned several Atlantic City casinos throughout his lifetime. Of these casinos, his biggest project was the Taj Mahal Casino and Resort. It was built with unprecedented splendor and opulence.
During its grand re-opening, Michael Jackson was the guest of honor. However, after several years, all his casinos eventually declared bankruptcy. Trump has since sold them to recover some of his losses. Despite his not-so-successful ownership of these casinos, he still grew a lot and learned a lot about the gambling industry.
What happened during Trump’s previous presidential term?
Thanks to his knowledge of the gambling industry, Trump’s first presidential term brought significant changes to the USA. Many states implemented new state-wide regulatory changes to manage and legalize betting.
Further, the ban on sports betting was repealed during Trump’s presidential term. This allowed each state to decide for themselves whether to allow sports betting, and 38 of the 50 states legalized it.
Last but not least, many digital gambling platforms gained traction during this time. Several states have started legalizing and regulating these markets. That’s why you’ll find a list of new USA online casinos available, as more open each day.
The current iGaming market
Currently, online gambling is only legal in six US states: Michigan, West Virginia, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Of the 50 states, 38 allow online sports betting, but the majority of the states do not regulate or ban online casinos based outside of the US.
Instead, sweepstake casinos have become all the rage. It allows players to have the “gambling experience” without gambling real money. Despite the controversy surrounding iGaming in the US, the market’s projected growth in 2025 is about $29.74 billion.
Crypto and iGaming changes seen in 2024/2025
In his latest term as president, Trump has promised many things. Some are controversial, such as his promise to release secret government files on UFOs. However, we’re more interested in his impact on the crypto and online casino market.
The future of Crypto
Trump running for president for the second time was the first catalyst that pushed Bitcoin’s value to almost $100,000. Before the election, you could already see the impact Trump’s possible re-election had on Bitcoin.
Since Trump’s inauguration, Bitcoin’s price has reached an all-time high of $109,026.02. This value is especially impressive, considering this digital currency hit $100,000 for the first time early in December 2024.
Bitcoin prices have climbed more than 45% in the month after the election. Further, Trump has stated that he intends to create a permanent national stockpile of Bitcoin. The US government already owns about $20 billion worth of Bitcoin, which they accumulated via legal seizures.
However, the Federal Reserve System, the USA’s central banking system, has implemented serious restrictions on Bitcoin holdings for the government. According to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, “We’re not allowed to own bitcoin.”
As such, the Federal Reserve isn’t interested in stockpiling a large sum of Bitcoin. However, if Trump manages to pass legislation changing this law, then the US will soon be joining countries like China and the UK, which already have a stockpile of Bitcoin.
The future of USA’s iGaming market
One side effect of Trump’s pro-crypto stance is the wider acceptance of crypto transactions in the USA. As such, more and more online casinos are moving to accept cryptocurrencies. In 2023, the crypto gambling market was worth about $250 million.
Almost 55% of the Bitcoin transactions between 2014 and 2023 were related to gambling. Since then, more states have started legalizing and regulating gambling during Trump’s first term, and we expect to see much of the same happening this term.
Statistics show that about every one in five Americans already gamble, with a projected player base of 96 million by 2029. With the possible Bitcoin stockpile on the horizon, there will likely be a wider call to regulate iGaming sites better while making them more accessible in different states.
What to expect in 2025 under Trump’s rule
While one can’t fully predict what will happen during Trump’s term as the 47th president, one can consider what happened during his previous term. It wouldn’t be far-fetched to state that online crypto casinos will become more popular, simply as a side effect of Trump’s presidency. As crypto becomes more accepted and commonly used, so will its position in the iGaming industry.