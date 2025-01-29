Crypto and Online Casino Predictions in 2025 in the USA After Trump’s Inauguration as President

In his latest term as president, Trump has promised many things. Some are controversial, such as his promise to release secret government files on UFOs. However, we’re more interested in his impact on the crypto and online casino market.

The future of Crypto

Trump running for president for the second time was the first catalyst that pushed Bitcoin’s value to almost $100,000. Before the election, you could already see the impact Trump’s possible re-election had on Bitcoin.

Since Trump’s inauguration, Bitcoin’s price has reached an all-time high of $109,026.02. This value is especially impressive, considering this digital currency hit $100,000 for the first time early in December 2024.

Bitcoin prices have climbed more than 45% in the month after the election. Further, Trump has stated that he intends to create a permanent national stockpile of Bitcoin. The US government already owns about $20 billion worth of Bitcoin, which they accumulated via legal seizures.

However, the Federal Reserve System, the USA’s central banking system, has implemented serious restrictions on Bitcoin holdings for the government. According to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, “We’re not allowed to own bitcoin.”

As such, the Federal Reserve isn’t interested in stockpiling a large sum of Bitcoin. However, if Trump manages to pass legislation changing this law, then the US will soon be joining countries like China and the UK, which already have a stockpile of Bitcoin.