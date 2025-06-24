Cristiano Ronaldo And Post Malone Help Esports World Cup Hit Its Celebrity Stride

The world of esports has a new kind of headliner — not just pro gamers, but global icons. This summer, Post Malone and soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo are stepping into the spotlight at the 2025 Esports World Cup, showing just how far competitive gaming has come from its basement roots. Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, is now lending his star power to esports as a Global Ambassador for the 2025 Esports World Cup. His involvement signals a profound shift in perception: gaming is no longer just a pastime for teens and techies — it’s the center of a cultural boom.

Meanwhile, Post Malone is set to headline the opening ceremony on July 7 in Riyadh, where the tournament will launch a seven-week spectacle of digital competition and celebrity appearances. Known not only for his chart-topping music but also for his active role as part-owner of the professional esports team Envy Gaming (now OpTic Texas), Malone’s presence is more than promotional — it’s personal.They’re not the only celebrities or athletes involved or invested in esports, either. Formula 1’s Lando Norris and former soccer star Sergio Agüero have launched their own teams. Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, actor Will Smith, and Grammy-winner The Weeknd are all invested in professional gaming organizations. With a record $70 million prize pool and participation from more than 20 of the most popular gaming titles, the 2025 Esports World Cup is gearing up to be the biggest edition yet. But what truly sets this year apart is the scale of crossover appeal. From football pitches to festival stages, stars like Ronaldo and Malone are bringing their legions of fans with them into the digital arena.

And in Ronaldo’s case, he’s joined by fellow elite athlete Magnus Carlsen, the reigning world chess champion, who will also compete in the tournament. The duo’s ambassadorial roles are more than honorary — they’re a clear signal that esports is attracting attention at the highest levels of sport. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where 67% of the population identifies as gamers, has become the epicenter of this global movement. With government-backed investment in infrastructure, media, and entertainment, the country is turning the Esports World Cup into a showcase of modern culture and innovation.At last year’s tournament, which drew more than 500 million viewers and 2.6 million in-person attendees, that fusion was already on display. Brazilian soccer star Neymar, who previously played with Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal, participated in Counter-Strike 2, Rocket League, and TEKKEN 8 showmatches.

The cultural wave extends beyond the event itself. Esports World Cup: Level Up, a five-part docuseries directed by Emmy-winner R.J. Cutler, is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with new episodes released weekly on Fridays and all five episodes available to binge on July 4. The show goes behind the scenes of the 2024 tournament and features major figures from both the gaming world and celebrity ranks — underscoring how deeply these spheres are beginning to intertwine.

